UNLV men’s basketball 2017-18 schedule and roster

UNLV opens its season Saturday against Florida A&M at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) goes up for a point against the Alaska Nanooks during an exhibition basketball game at the Thomas & Mack, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. UNLV defeated the Nanooks 97-73. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) goes up for a point against the Alaska Nanooks during an exhibition basketball game at the Thomas & Mack, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. UNLV defeated the Nanooks 97-73. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV Rebels forward Tervell Beck, right, looks for a shot under pressure from Alaska Nanooks defenders Daulton Lootens, center, and Michael Kluting during an exhibition basketball game at the Thomas & Mack, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. UNLV defeated the Nanooks 97-73. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV Rebels forward Cheickna Dembele (11) attempts a shot against the Alaska Nanooks during an exhibition basketball game at the Thomas & Mack, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. UNLV defeated the Nanooks 97-73. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) takes a shot as he is fouled by Alaska Nanooks guard Jason McCullough (3) during an exhibition basketball game at the Thomas & Mack, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. UNLV defeated the Nanooks 97-73. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) passes the ball past Alaska Nanooks forward Michael Kluting (40) during an exhibition basketball game at the Thomas & Mack, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. UNLV defeated the Nanooks 97-73. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies talks with UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) during an exhibition basketball game against the the Alaska Nanooks at the Thomas & Mack, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. UNLV defeated the Nanooks 97-73. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) drives the ball past an Alaska Nanooks defender during an exhibition basketball game at the Thomas & Mack, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. UNLV defeated the Nanooks 97-73. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV Rebels forward Cheickna Dembele (11) shoots over Alaska Nanooks forward Joe Lendway (35) during an exhibition basketball game at the Thomas & Mack, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. UNLV defeated the Nanooks 97-73. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV Rebels forward Cheickna Dembele (11) looks for a pass under pressure from Alaska Nanooks forward Joe Lendway (35) during an exhibition basketball game at the Thomas & Mack, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. UNLV defeated the Nanooks 97-73. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV Rebels guard Jordan Johnson (24) shoots for a point past Alaska Nanooks forward Michael Kluting during an exhibition basketball game at the Thomas & Mack, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. UNLV defeated the Nanooks 97-73. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV opens its season Saturday against Florida A&M at the Thomas & Mack Center. Here’s the team’s season schedule and roster:

UNLV basketball schedule

Nov. 11: Florida A&M, 7 p.m., Mountain West Network on Stadium

Nov. 15: Prairie View A&M (MGM Resorts Main Event preliminary rounds), 7 p.m.

Nov. 17: Eastern Washington (MGM Resorts Main Event preliminary rounds), 7 p.m.

Nov. 20: Rice at T-Mobile Arena (MGM Resorts Main Event heavyweight rounds), 7 p.m.

Nov. 22: Mississippi or Utah at T-Mobile Arena (MGM Resorts Main Event heavyweight rounds), 7 or 9:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Nov. 25: Southern Utah, 7 p.m., Mountain West Network on Stadium

Nov. 29: at Northern Iowa (Mountain West/Missouri Valley Challenge), 5 p.m., ESPN3

Dec. 2: Arizona, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Dec. 5: Oral Roberts at MGM Grand Garden Arena, 7 p.m.

Dec. 9: Illinois at MGM Grand Garden Arena, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Dec. 16: at Pacific, 7 p.m.

Dec. 20: Mississippi Valley State, 8 p.m., AT&T SportsNet

Dec. 22: Northern Colorado, 7 p.m., Mountain West Network on Stadium

Dec. 30: Boise State, 8 p.m., AT&T SportsNet

Jan. 3: at San Jose State, 8 p.m., AT&T SportsNet

Jan. 6: Utah State, 7 p.m., AT&T SportsNet

Jan. 10: at Air Force, 7 p.m., AT&T SportsNet

Jan. 17: New Mexico, 7 or 8 p.m., ESPNU or ESPN3

Jan. 20: at Colorado State, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Jan. 23: at Fresno State, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Jan. 27: San Diego State, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Jan. 31: San Jose State, 8 p.m., AT&T SportsNet

Feb. 3: at Boise State, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Feb. 7: at UNR, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Feb. 10: Wyoming, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Feb. 14: Air Force, 7 p.m., AT&T SportsNet

Feb. 17: at San Diego State, 1 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Feb. 21: Fresno State, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Feb. 25: at New Mexico, 11 a.m., CBS Sports Network

Feb. 28: UNR, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network

March 3: at Utah State, 6 p.m., ESPN3

Note: All times Pacific and all home games at the Thomas & Mack Center unless otherwise noted. Also, games scheduled for ESPN3 and Mountain West Network on Stadium are online streams.

UNLV roster

No.;Name;HT;WT;POS:Class;Hometown (Last school)

14;Tervell Beck;6-7;230;F;FR;Cleveland (OnPoint Academy)

20;Nick Blair;6-5;200;F;JR;Las Vegas (Idaho)

1;Kris Clyburn;6-6;175;G;JR;Detroit (Ranger College)

13;Ben Coupet Jr.;6-7;185;F;SO;Chicago (Simeon Career Academy)

11;Cheickna Dembele;6-11;235;F;SO;Mali, Africa (Scotland Performance Institute)

34;Cheikh Mbacke Diong;6-11;215;F;FR;Senegal, Africa (Florida Prep)

0;Jay Green;6-5;200;G;FR;Sydney, Australia (Hillcrest Prep)

3;Amauri Hardy;6-2;185;G;FR;Detroit (North Farmington HS)

24;Jordan Johnson;5-11;175;G;SR;Waukegan, Ill. (Wisconsin-Milwaukee)

10;Shakur Juiston;6-7;225;F;JR;Newark, N.J. (Hutchinson Community College)

44;Brandon McCoy;7-0;250;F;FR;Chicago (Cathedral Catholic HS)

30;Jovan Mooring;6-2;190;G;SR;Chicago (South Suburban College)

5;Noah Robotham;6-1;170;G;SR;Las Vegas (Akron)

12;Djordjije Sljivancanin;6-10;230;F;SO;Belgrade, Serbia (IMG Academy)

2;Anthony Smith;6-4;190;F;JR;Sacramento, Calif. (Feather River College)