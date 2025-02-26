UNLV men’s basketball added to Thanksgiving tournament in Las Vegas
UNLV’s men’s basketball team is being added to the 2025 Players Era Men’s Championship field, an in-season tournament offering each school $1 million in name, image and likeness earning opportunities.
The event, which will take place Thanksgiving week in Las Vegas at a venue that has yet to be announced, will also feature Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Creighton, Gonzaga, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Rutgers, San Diego State, St. Joseph’s, St. John’s, Syracuse, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
“We’re thrilled to represent Las Vegas in the 2025 Players Era Men’s Championship, an event that is redefining early-season college basketball,” UNLV coach Kevin Kruger said in a statement. “Playing in our hometown, in front of our fans, is always special, and this tournament presents an incredible opportunity for our program to compete at the highest level.”
The tournament debuted last year with eight teams and distributed $9 million to the programs involved.
