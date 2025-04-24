84°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV men’s basketball adds touted frontcourt prospect in portal

UNLV Officer in Charge Chris Heavey, new men's basketball coach Josh Pastner and Director of At ...
UNLV Officer in Charge Chris Heavey, new men's basketball coach Josh Pastner and Director of Athletics Erick Harper stand as the university fight song is played during and introductory press conference at the Thomas & Mack Center Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2025 - 5:17 pm
 

UNLV’s men’s basketball team has landed a high-profile frontcourt player in the transfer portal.

Former University of Alabama forward Naas Cunningham announced his commitment to join the Rebels on Wednesday. Cunningham, listed at 6-foot-7, 175 pounds, redshirted last season but entered college as a top prospect.

The native of West Orange, New Jersey, who played at Southern California Academy in high school, was the No. 62 recruit in the class of 2024, according to ESPN.

Cunningham has more than 50,000 Instagram followers and signed with the agency Klutch Sports Group, which represents LeBron James and Anthony Davis, among others, in 2023.

Alabama coach Nate Oats said in February a back injury, an illness and a lack of consistency kept Cunningham from seeing the court last season.

“When he’s at his peak, it looks like he should be an NBA player,” Oats said to reporters. “He’s been out with illness and injuries so much. So right now we’re just trying to get him to continue to gain weight because he kind of lost a lot of what he gained when he got sick. … Great kid, though. Love him. Best teammate. Teammates love him. Coaches love him. Just gotta get him stronger, more consistent. His upside’s gotta show up more consistently.”

Cunningham joins forward Ladji Dembele and Arizona center Emmanuel Stephen as new coach Josh Pastner’s transfer portal pickups in the frontcourt. Pastner has also added guard Howard Fleming, guard Al Green and guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn in the portal.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com.

