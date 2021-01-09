52°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV men’s basketball falls to Colorado State again

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2021 - 3:20 pm
 
Updated January 9, 2021 - 3:27 pm
UNLV basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger is shown at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. ...
UNLV basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger is shown at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Colorado State made a season-high 16 3-pointers, including one from Isaiah Stevens with 27 seconds left, in an 83-80 win over UNLV on Saturday at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The Rams swept the two-game Mountain West series between the teams after a 74-71 win Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

THE LATEST