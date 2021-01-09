UNLV men’s basketball falls to Colorado State again
Colorado State made a season-high 16 3-pointers, including one from Isaiah Stevens with 27 seconds left, in an 83-80 win over UNLV on Saturday at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado.
The Rams swept the two-game Mountain West series between the teams after a 74-71 win Thursday.
