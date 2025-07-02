85°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Basketball

UNLV men’s basketball hires program legend for role on Pastner’s staff

UNLV assistant coaches, from left, Ryan Miller, Stacey Augmon and Todd Simon watch the Rebels t ...
UNLV assistant coaches, from left, Ryan Miller, Stacey Augmon and Todd Simon watch the Rebels take on Albany during their game Saturday, Nov. 29, 2014 at the Thomas & Mack Center. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Mountain West Conference commissioner Gloria Nevarez speaks during men's basketball media day, ...
College Sports Chaos: Mountain West close to new media rights deal
UNLV football head coach Dan Mullen instructs his players during football spring practice at th ...
College Sports Chaos — Graney: UNLV’s NIL boss welcomes new payout rules
UNLV football offensive line coach Mike Sollenne, left, and head coach Dan Mullen watche their ...
Graney: UNLV needs to dominate Mountain West beginning in 2026
UNLV football head coach Dan Mullen instructs his players during football spring practice at th ...
Hill: New NCAA rules far from perfect, but could work for UNLV
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2025 - 11:05 am
 

UNLV’s men’s basketball team announced the return of a legend Wednesday, welcoming Stacey Augmon as its new director of community engagement.

Augmon will focus on alumni relationships, fundraising, player mentorship and recruiting in his role on coach Josh Pastner’s staff.

Augmon, 56, is considered one of the greatest players in program history. He reached two Final Fours during his four years at UNLV and played a key role in the team’s 1990 national championship.

“I am thrilled to return to UNLV and will do anything I can to help our program,” Augmon said in a statement. “I am committed to connecting with alumni and working closely with our community and university. I look forward to collaborating with (athletic director) Erick Harper, Coach Pastner, and the rest of the staff, and to being a mentor to the young men we have in our program.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES