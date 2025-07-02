UNLV men’s basketball hires program legend for role on Pastner’s staff

Stacey Augmon, one of the best players in UNLV men’s basketball history, is returning to the program as its director of community engagement.

Hill: New NCAA rules far from perfect, but could work for UNLV

UNLV assistant coaches, from left, Ryan Miller, Stacey Augmon and Todd Simon watch the Rebels take on Albany during their game Saturday, Nov. 29, 2014 at the Thomas & Mack Center. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV’s men’s basketball team announced the return of a legend Wednesday, welcoming Stacey Augmon as its new director of community engagement.

Augmon will focus on alumni relationships, fundraising, player mentorship and recruiting in his role on coach Josh Pastner’s staff.

Augmon, 56, is considered one of the greatest players in program history. He reached two Final Fours during his four years at UNLV and played a key role in the team’s 1990 national championship.

“I am thrilled to return to UNLV and will do anything I can to help our program,” Augmon said in a statement. “I am committed to connecting with alumni and working closely with our community and university. I look forward to collaborating with (athletic director) Erick Harper, Coach Pastner, and the rest of the staff, and to being a mentor to the young men we have in our program.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.