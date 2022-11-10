UNLV men’s basketball officially signs 2 recruits

UNLV men’s basketball commits Brooklyn Hicks and Rob Whaley Jr. signed with Rebels on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

UNLV men’s basketball officially announced the signing of high school combo guard Brooklyn Hicks and junior college forward Rob Whaley Jr. on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

Hicks, a 6-foot-3-inch guard, plays at Timberline High School in Lacey, Washington. During his junior season, he averaged 24 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals per game while being named the conference MVP for the second consecutive season.

He played his AAU basketball with Seattle Rotary EYBL, the same program that produced NBA first-round draft picks Paolo Banchero and Jaden McDaniels. UNLV assistant Jamaal Williams coached Rotary for several seasons. Hicks committed to the Rebels on Oct. 19.

“He is a competitive guard who can score and gets his teammates involved,” UNLV coach Kevin Kruger said in a release. “He is extremely quick, able to break down defenses, is a high IQ player on both ends of the court and is a great decision maker.”

Whaley, the son of former Utah Jazz second-round draft pick Robert Whaley, will arrive at UNLV after playing two seasons at the College of Southern Idaho. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 10.9 points on 63 percent shooting for the Golden Eagles. Whaley committed to UNLV on Oct. 17.

