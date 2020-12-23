UNLV men’s basketball postpones more games

The UNLV men’s basketball series against San Diego State has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The games were scheduled for Jan. 2 and 4.

UNLV Rebels guard Nicquel "Nick" Blake (22 left) and Montana State Bobcats forward Finn Fleute (3) wrestle over the ball during the first half of the season opener at the Thomas & Mack Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

The COVID-19 hiatus will extend a little further for the UNLV men’s basketball team.

The Mountain West announced Tuesday that the Rebels’ series against San Diego State has been postponed. The games were scheduled for Jan. 2 and 4 at the Thomas & Mack Center, and the first one was to air on KLAS-8. The series will be rescheduled at a later date.

UNLV has now had six games postponed or canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests within the program, including two Mountain West series. The team hasn’t played since winning its first game of the season Dec. 5 at Kansas State.

The Rebels (1-4) paused in-person team activities Dec. 15 after coach T.J. Otzelberger tested positive for COVID-19. They will not resume until 2021. The team is one of 19 on pause in men’s college basketball, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

UNLV’s next scheduled games are Jan. 7 and 9 at Colorado State.

