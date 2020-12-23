54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
UNLV Basketball

UNLV men’s basketball postpones more games

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2020 - 11:28 am
 
Updated December 23, 2020 - 12:09 pm
UNLV Rebels guard Nicquel "Nick" Blake (22 left) and Montana State Bobcats forward Fi ...
UNLV Rebels guard Nicquel "Nick" Blake (22 left) and Montana State Bobcats forward Finn Fleute (3) wrestle over the ball during the first half of the season opener at the Thomas & Mack Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

The COVID-19 hiatus will extend a little further for the UNLV men’s basketball team.

The Mountain West announced Tuesday that the Rebels’ series against San Diego State has been postponed. The games were scheduled for Jan. 2 and 4 at the Thomas & Mack Center, and the first one was to air on KLAS-8. The series will be rescheduled at a later date.

UNLV has now had six games postponed or canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests within the program, including two Mountain West series. The team hasn’t played since winning its first game of the season Dec. 5 at Kansas State.

The Rebels (1-4) paused in-person team activities Dec. 15 after coach T.J. Otzelberger tested positive for COVID-19. They will not resume until 2021. The team is one of 19 on pause in men’s college basketball, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

UNLV’s next scheduled games are Jan. 7 and 9 at Colorado State.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Father’s family grieves Las Vegas boy accidentally slain by mom
Father’s family grieves Las Vegas boy accidentally slain by mom
2
Rio reopens with huge turkey giveaway
Rio reopens with huge turkey giveaway
3
$316K poker hand hits for Las Vegas visitor at Strip casino
$316K poker hand hits for Las Vegas visitor at Strip casino
4
Fentanyl poisoning likely in suspicious death of Las Vegas infant
Fentanyl poisoning likely in suspicious death of Las Vegas infant
5
Poker players share Station Casinos $244K bad beat jackpot
Poker players share Station Casinos $244K bad beat jackpot
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque instructs her players during a time out versus the ...
UNLV women routed by No. 2 Stanford
By / RJ

Second-ranked Stanford went on an 11-0 run to start the game and maintained control the entire way in an easy victory over UNLV.