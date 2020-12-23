UNLV men’s basketball postpones more games
The UNLV men’s basketball series against San Diego State has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The games were scheduled for Jan. 2 and 4.
The COVID-19 hiatus will extend a little further for the UNLV men’s basketball team.
The Mountain West announced Tuesday that the Rebels’ series against San Diego State has been postponed. The games were scheduled for Jan. 2 and 4 at the Thomas & Mack Center, and the first one was to air on KLAS-8. The series will be rescheduled at a later date.
UNLV has now had six games postponed or canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests within the program, including two Mountain West series. The team hasn’t played since winning its first game of the season Dec. 5 at Kansas State.
The Rebels (1-4) paused in-person team activities Dec. 15 after coach T.J. Otzelberger tested positive for COVID-19. They will not resume until 2021. The team is one of 19 on pause in men’s college basketball, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.
UNLV’s next scheduled games are Jan. 7 and 9 at Colorado State.
