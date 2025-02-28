70°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV men’s basketball preview: Short-handed Rebels prep for rival

UNLV guard Jailen Bedford (14) lines ups a shot over Colorado State Rams guard Jalen Lake (15) ...
UNLV guard Jailen Bedford (14) lines ups a shot over Colorado State Rams guard Jalen Lake (15) during the second half of their men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2025 - 4:16 pm
 

Who: UNR at UNLV

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Thomas & Mack Center

TV: FS1

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

About the Rebels (15-13, 9-8 Mountain West):

UNLV has won four of its last five games despite leading scorer Dedan Thomas Jr. missing the last two with a shoulder injury.

The Rebels beat San Jose State 77-71 on Tuesday without their sophomore point guard, who is averaging 15.6 points and 4.7 assists per game. UNLV may need to adjust again Friday because sophomore guard Brooklyn Hicks did not participate in Thursday’s practice and was seen limping.

Coach Kevin Kruger said the whole team is “a game-time decision” when asked about Hicks’ status.

Overcoming injuries is nothing new for the Rebels this season. Senior forward Rob Whaley Jr. and junior guard Jace Whiting have not played all year. Thomas is out now, though Kruger and Thomas’ father Dedan Thomas Sr. expect him to return this season.

Junior guard Jaden Henley has taken on primary ball-handling duties in Thomas’ absence. Kruger also shifted some of that responsibility to sixth-year forward Jalen Hill against San Jose State.

About the Wolf Pack (16-12, 8-9):

UNR has won three straight against the Rebels, including a 71-65 win Feb. 1 in Reno.

The Wolf Pack is coming off an 84-61 home win over Wyoming on Tuesday. UNR is 3-6 on the road this season.

Junior forward Nick Davidson leads the Wolf Pack in points (16.2) and rebounds (6.3) per game. Fifth-year guard Kobe Sanders is second on the team in scoring with 15.2 points per game, and first in assists with 4.4 per game.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

