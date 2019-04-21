MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
UNLV men’s basketball team adds Tulane transfer Moses Wood

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2019 - 9:57 am
 
Updated April 21, 2019 - 10:22 am

Moses Wood, who played high school basketball at Galena in Reno, will transfer to UNLV from Tulane.

He changed his Twitter profile to a picture of himself in a Rebels uniform.

Wood, a 6-foot-8-inch wing, averaged 4.5 points and 3.1 rebounds as a freshman for the Green Wave. He also made 37.3 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Wood announced his decision to transfer after coach Mike Dunleavy Sr. was fired.

He will have to sit out a season under NCAA transfer rules.

