UNLV men’s basketball team adds Tulane transfer Moses Wood

Moses Wood, who played high school basketball at Galena in Reno, will transfer to UNLV from Tulane.

He changed his Twitter profile to a picture of himself in a Rebels uniform.

Wood, a 6-foot-8-inch wing, averaged 4.5 points and 3.1 rebounds as a freshman for the Green Wave. He also made 37.3 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Wood announced his decision to transfer after coach Mike Dunleavy Sr. was fired.

He will have to sit out a season under NCAA transfer rules.

