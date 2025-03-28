UNLV men’s basketball team sees starter enter transfer portal

One of the starters on UNLV’s men’s basketball team has entered the transfer portal, becoming the sixth player on last season’s squad to do so.

Graney: NIL dollars will determine how far Pastner takes UNLV

‘I don’t want to wait’: Pastner eager for quick rebuild with Rebels

A breakdown of every UNLV basketball coach since Jerry Tarkanian

Rebels forward Jeremiah Cherry (45) dunks the ball during a Mountain West men’s tournament NCAA basketball game between UNLV and Air Force at the Thomas & Mack Center Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Another UNLV men’s basketball player has entered the transfer portal, according to On3sports.

Junior Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry, a 6-foot-11, 280-pound center who averaged 9.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game his lone season with the Rebels, joined five other players already in the portal.

Cherry, a San Diego native, played at New Mexico Junior College for two years before coming to UNLV. He started 32 of the Rebels’ 33 games last season.

Point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., UNLV’s leading scorer, is also in the portal, along with junior guard Jaden Henley, senior forward Rob Whaley Jr., junior forward Isaiah Cottrell and freshman guard James Evans Jr.

Coronado High standout Mason Abittan reopened his recruitment after signing with UNLV in November.

The potential roster turnover is expected after coach Kevin Kruger was fired earlier this month. Josh Pastner was hired as Kruger’s replacement and was introduced at a news conference Wednesday.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.