UNLV Basketball

UNLV men’s basketball team sees starter enter transfer portal

Rebels forward Jeremiah Cherry (45) dunks the ball during a Mountain West men’s tourname ...
Rebels forward Jeremiah Cherry (45) dunks the ball during a Mountain West men’s tournament NCAA basketball game between UNLV and Air Force at the Thomas & Mack Center Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 27, 2025 - 7:38 pm
 

Another UNLV men’s basketball player has entered the transfer portal, according to On3sports.

Junior Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry, a 6-foot-11, 280-pound center who averaged 9.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game his lone season with the Rebels, joined five other players already in the portal.

Cherry, a San Diego native, played at New Mexico Junior College for two years before coming to UNLV. He started 32 of the Rebels’ 33 games last season.

Point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., UNLV’s leading scorer, is also in the portal, along with junior guard Jaden Henley, senior forward Rob Whaley Jr., junior forward Isaiah Cottrell and freshman guard James Evans Jr.

Coronado High standout Mason Abittan reopened his recruitment after signing with UNLV in November.

The potential roster turnover is expected after coach Kevin Kruger was fired earlier this month. Josh Pastner was hired as Kruger’s replacement and was introduced at a news conference Wednesday.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.

