UNLV men’s basketball to open league play Jan. 1

UNLV men's basketball coach Kevin Kruger poses for a photo on Friday, March 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV’s men’s basketball team will open its conference schedule Jan. 1 against defending Mountain West champion San Diego State at the Thomas & Mack Center in the first of 18 league games.

Other notable matchups include a home game Feb. 1 against UNR, a Feb. 22 trip to Reno and a Feb. 19 meeting with Colorado State. Conference play concludes March 5 against New Mexico. The Rebels also have non-conference games scheduled against Gardner Webb, California, North Dakota State, Michigan, either Arizona or Wichita State, UCLA, San Francisco and Nebraska-Omaha.

The full non-conference schedule has not been finalized.

The Rebels will in 2021-22 will play their first season under new coach Kevin Kruger, who was tabbed on March to replace T.J. Otzelberger, now of Iowa State.

They finished 12-15 last year and 8-10 in Mountain West play, but assembled a more skilled an athletic roster during the offseason via the transfer portal. Leading scorer Bryce Hamilton also returns for his fourth year, giving the Rebels a reliable, All-Mountain West caliber player to help ease Kruger’s transition.

UNLV’s women’s basketball team will begin Mountain West play on the road Dec. 28 at Fresno State. Notable matchups for the Lady Rebels include a Jan. 3 road tilt against defending conference champion New Mexico and a Jan. 22 trip to UNR, against which they’ll finish their league schedule March 2.

The Lady Rebels finished second in the Mountain West last year under Lindy La Rocque, who enters her second season at the program’s helm. They finished 15-9 last year, including 13-5 in league play. Leading scorer and reigning league Freshman of the Year Desi-Rae Young is among the key returners.

