UNLV men’s basketball unveils full schedule

Hey Reb! entertains fans during the second half of a basketball game between UNLV and UC Riverside at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Mountain West coaches made clear during virtual media days last week that no one was sure how the conference’s new 20-game schedule was going to affect the standings this season.

The Rebels got a relatively favorable draw when the Mountain West unveiled its new schedule Tuesday. They play two of the conference’s top three teams at home, and avoided many difficult trips to altitude.

UNLV also released its non-conference schedule. The Rebels will open their season — without fans — Nov. 25 against Montana State. They will then play in the Maui Invitational (which was moved to North Carolina), travel to Kansas State on Dec. 5 and host Eastern Washington and Pepperdine before beginning Mountain West play.

The new conference format — where teams now each play 10 two-game series (five at home, five on the road) with a one-day break between games — likely won’t be a cakewalk. UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger believes the change will make it harder than ever to win on the road when his team opens up league play Dec. 20.

“It’s going to be teams staying in a hotel for four, four-and-a-half days consecutively, not really getting out and trying to stay focused and preparing for that game and then the next one coming,” Otzelberger said last week at Mountain West media days. “I think it’s going to lend itself to probably greater parity in the league because to me, winning on the road in back-to-back games is an even greater challenge than what we’re normally up against in the schedules that we’ve had.”

UNLV will play San Diego State, New Mexico, Utah State, Air Force and Fresno State at home under the Mountain West’s new schedule and face Wyoming, Colorado State, UNR, Boise State and San Jose State on the road.

That means two of the conference’s top three teams in the projected order of finish — San Diego State (1) and Utah State (3) — are coming to Thomas and Mack Center. Two of the Rebels’ five road series are also against teams expected to be at the bottom of the standings in Wyoming (9) and San Jose State (11).

UNLV fared OK when it came to games at altitude as well amid concerns from coaches (most notably San Diego State’s Brian Dutcher) that playing back-to-back games at high elevations could be extremely taxing on players. The Rebels avoided going to Utah State, New Mexico and Air Force, but will have challenging road series at Colorado State, UNR and Wyoming.

UNLV’s first series begins Dec. 20 at Wyoming and it will close conference play by hosting Fresno State on Feb. 27. In between, the Rebels hope their young roster progresses into one that can build off last season’s 17-15 finish.

“My team, we still have things to prove,” point guard Marvin Coleman said. “We didn’t win the Mountain West conference. We didn’t reach goals that we should reach here at UNLV.”

UNLV’s full schedule is below:

Wednesday, Nov. 25 — vs. Montana State

Nov. 30-Dec. 2 — Maui Invitational at Ashville, North Carolina.

Saturday, Dec. 5 — at Kansas State

Wednesday, Dec. 9 — vs. Eastern Washington

Monday, Dec. 14 — vs. Pepperdine

Sunday, Dec. 20 — at Wyoming

Tuesday, Dec. 22 — at Wyoming

Thursday, Dec. 31 — vs. San Diego State

Saturday, Jan. 2 — vs. San Diego State

Thursday, Jan. 7 — at Colorado State

Saturday, Jan. 9 — at Colorado State

Thursday, Jan. 14 — vs. New Mexico

Thursday, Jan. 16 — vs. New Mexico

Monday, Jan. 25 — vs. Utah State

Wednesday, Jan. 27 — vs. Utah State

Saturday, Jan. 31 — at UNR

Tuesday, Feb. 2 — at UNR

Friday, Feb. 5 — vs. Air Force

Sunday, Feb. 7 — vs. Air Force

Thursday, Feb. 11 — at Boise State

Saturday, Feb. 13 — at Boise State

Friday, Feb. 19 — at San Jose State

Sunday, Feb. 21 — at San Jose State

Thursday, Feb. 25 — vs. Fresno State

Saturday, Feb. 27 — vs. Fresno State

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.