UNLV men’s basketball won’t resume team activities this year

UNLV head coach T.J. Otzelberger directs his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in the Maui Invitational tournament, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

UNLV men’s basketball will remain on pause for the rest of 2020.

The program previously stopped in-person team activities Dec. 15 after coach T.J. Otzelberger tested positive for COVID-19. The Rebels (1-4) have canceled two games and postponed their first Mountain West series at Wyoming because of positive tests.

UNLV’s next scheduled games are at home Jan. 2 and 4 against San Diego State. The 5-1 Aztecs were picked to finish first in the conference this preseason and received the most votes by an unranked team in this week’s Associated Press poll.

The Rebels are one of 15 college basketball teams on pause, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

