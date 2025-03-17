UNLV might lose star guard to transfer portal

UNLV star point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. is exploring his options after coach Kevin Kruger was fired Saturday, his father told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Monday.

Graney: Kevin Kruger did everything right but win enough games

Lady Rebels out of NCAA Tournament, but will host postseason game

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) cheers for his teammates from the bench against the Colorado State Rams during the second half of their men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) celebrates a three-point basket against the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 04, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) is dejected from the bench as the Colorado State Rams pull away during the second half of their men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) drives the lane against Boise State Broncos forward Javan Buchanan (22) during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) drives the lane past Boise State Broncos forward Javan Buchanan (22) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) cheers for his teammates from the bench during an NCAA men’s basketball game between UNLV and the UNR Wolf Pack at Thomas & Mack Center Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV star point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. will explore his options in the transfer portal, his father confirmed to the Review-Journal on Monday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV star point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. will explore his options in the transfer portal, his father confirmed to the Review-Journal on Monday.

The 6-foot-1-inch Thomas averaged a team-leading 15.6 points and 4.7 assists before a shoulder injury sidelined him for the final seven games of his sophomore season.

Thomas will draw plenty of attention from other programs as a former top recruit out of Liberty High School. But Dedan Thomas Sr., a former star guard for UNLV, said his son isn’t set on leaving Las Vegas despite the recent firing of coach Kevin Kruger.

“It’s home, so I wouldn’t quite say the door is closed. We love UNLV. We love Kevin Kruger. It’s a big part of our lives,” Thomas Sr. said. “I would think anybody at their home school with a relationship like he had with the coach would look elsewhere.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.