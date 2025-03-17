UNLV might lose star guard to transfer portal
UNLV star point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. is exploring his options after coach Kevin Kruger was fired Saturday, his father told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Monday.
UNLV star point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. will explore his options in the transfer portal, his father confirmed to the Review-Journal on Monday.
The 6-foot-1-inch Thomas averaged a team-leading 15.6 points and 4.7 assists before a shoulder injury sidelined him for the final seven games of his sophomore season.
Thomas will draw plenty of attention from other programs as a former top recruit out of Liberty High School. But Dedan Thomas Sr., a former star guard for UNLV, said his son isn’t set on leaving Las Vegas despite the recent firing of coach Kevin Kruger.
“It’s home, so I wouldn’t quite say the door is closed. We love UNLV. We love Kevin Kruger. It’s a big part of our lives,” Thomas Sr. said. “I would think anybody at their home school with a relationship like he had with the coach would look elsewhere.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
