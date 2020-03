UNLV names Lindy La Rocque as new women’s basketball coach

Lindy La Rocque, who went to Durango High School before going to play and coach at Stanford, was named UNLV’s women’s basketball coach.

Stanford, Ca - September 20, 2017: The 2017-2018 Stanford Cardinal Women's Basketball Team (UNLV Athletics)

Lindy La Rocque, who went to Durango High School before going to play and coach at Stanford, was named UNLV’s women’s basketball coach on Thursday.

She takes over for Kathy Olivier, who stepped down March 6.

