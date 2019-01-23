UNLV, Nick Blair run past New Mexico 74-58

Nick Blair scored 25 points to lead UNLV past New Mexico 74-58 on Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Rebels improved to 11-7, 5-1 in the Mountain West.

UNLV couldn’t have opened Tuesday’s Mountain West game much colder, missing nine of its first 10 shots.

New Mexico had its chance to take control over the Rebels, and couldn’t do it.

Then UNLV made the Lobos pay, taking control late in the first half and running off to a 74-58 victory at the Thomas & Mack Center.

It was the second time in two weeks the Rebels (11-7, 5-1 MW) beat the Lobos (9-10, 3-4). They won 80-69 at New Mexico.

Nick Blair led the Rebels with 25 points, making 8 of 13 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Kris Clyburn added 15 points, Noah Robotham scored 11 and Amauri Hardy had 10.

Vance Jackson led the Lobos with 16 points.

