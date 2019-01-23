UNLV Basketball

UNLV, Nick Blair run past New Mexico 74-58

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2019 - 9:14 pm
 

UNLV couldn’t have opened Tuesday’s Mountain West game much colder, missing nine of its first 10 shots.

New Mexico had its chance to take control over the Rebels, and couldn’t do it.

Then UNLV made the Lobos pay, taking control late in the first half and running off to a 74-58 victory at the Thomas & Mack Center.

It was the second time in two weeks the Rebels (11-7, 5-1 MW) beat the Lobos (9-10, 3-4). They won 80-69 at New Mexico.

Nick Blair led the Rebels with 25 points, making 8 of 13 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Kris Clyburn added 15 points, Noah Robotham scored 11 and Amauri Hardy had 10.

Vance Jackson led the Lobos with 16 points.

This is a developing story. Check later for updates.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

