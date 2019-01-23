UNLV, Nick Blair run past New Mexico, 74-58 — VIDEO

Nick Blair scored 26 points to lead UNLV past New Mexico 74-58 on Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Rebels improved to 11-7, 5-1 in the Mountain West.

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) runs into the elbow of New Mexico Lobos center Vladimir Pinchuk (15) during the first half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. UNLV won, 74-58. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hey Reb! dribbles the ball before the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels guard Noah Robotham (5) tips the ball away from New Mexico Lobos guard Anthony Mathis (32) during the first half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels guard Noah Robotham (5) dribbles the ball on a breakaway during the first half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) dribbles the ball past New Mexico Lobos forward Dane Kuiper (14) during the first half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) shoots the ball over New Mexico Lobos center Vladimir Pinchuk (15) during the first half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

New Mexico Lobos forward Carlton Bragg (35) shoots the ball over UNLV Rebels forward Nick Blair (20) during the first half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels guard Noah Robotham (5) calls out a defensive assignment during the first half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels forward Nick Blair (20) dunks the ball during the first half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels forward Nick Blair (20) celebrates a slam dunk during the first half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Hey Reb! shoots off fireworks before the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels guard Trey Woodbury (22) shoots the ball over New Mexico Lobos forward Corey Manigault (1) during the first half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) dribbles the ball around New Mexico Lobos guard Keith McGee (3) during the first half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies, center, walks the sidelines as UNLV guard Noah Robotham (5) jogs past during the second half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. UNLV won 74-58. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Rebel Girls cheer during the second half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. UNLV won 74-58. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels forward Nick Blair (20) fights for a free-throw rebound against New Mexico Lobos guard Anthony Mathis (32) and forward Carlton Bragg (35) during the second half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. UNLV won 74-58. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Rebel Girls cheer during the second half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. UNLV won 74-58. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) shoots the ball during the second half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. UNLV won 74-58. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) dribbles the ball past New Mexico Lobos forward Corey Manigault (1) during the second half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. UNLV won 74-58. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (30), forward Nick Blair (20), guard Amauri Hardy (3), guard Noah Robotham (5) and New Mexico Lobos guard Keith McGee (3) watch free throws from half court after a technical foul during the second half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. UNLV won 74-58. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) shoots the ball from the lane during the second half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. UNLV won 74-58. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels guard Noah Robotham (5) dribbles the ball along the baseline while looking for an open teammate during the second half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. UNLV won 74-58. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) celebrates a three point shot during the second half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. UNLV won 74-58. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies talks to his players during the second half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. UNLV won 74-58. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

New Mexico Lobos forward Corey Manigault (1) shoots the ball over UNLV Rebels forward Joel Ntambwe (24) during the second half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. UNLV won 74-58. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies shouts to his team during the second half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. UNLV won 74-58. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels forward Nick Blair (20) rebounds the ball during the second half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. UNLV won 74-58. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) uses forward Nick Blair (20) to get past New Mexico Lobos guard Keith McGee (3) during the second half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. UNLV won 74-58. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) collides with New Mexico Lobos center Vladimir Pinchuk (15) during the second half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. UNLV won 74-58. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels forward Nick Blair (20) goes for a layup against New Mexico Lobos forward Carlton Bragg (35) during the second half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. UNLV won 74-58. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV couldn’t have opened Tuesday’s Mountain West game much colder, missing nine of its first 10 shots.

New Mexico had its chance to take control over the Rebels, but couldn’t do it.

Then UNLV made the Lobos pay, getting a career-high 26 points from walk-on forward Nick Blair on its way to an 74-58 victory at the Thomas & Mack Center.

It was the second time in two weeks the Rebels (11-7, 5-1 MW) beat the Lobos (9-10, 3-4), giving UNLV its first sweep in this series in eight years. They won 80-69 at New Mexico on Jan. 8.

“I feel relieved that we were fortunate enough to get a sweep on those guys because I do think they have a lot of talent,” UNLV coach Marvin Menzies said. “But everybody says we haven’t played the toughest teams yet, so there will always been an asterisk next to things, so we’ve got to make sure that we try to remove the asterisk a little bit at a time. I think we chipped that a little bit tonight, but we’ve got our work cut out for us.”

The Lobos had every chance to take a strong early lead as the Rebels struggled to find their offense. But New Mexico never could quite pull away, leading only 9-3.

Both teams were tied at 18 when the Rebels went on an 11-point run to take the lead for good. Their hold on that advantage was seldom in doubt after that spurt. UNLV led 39-27 at halftime.

“We don’t let some missed shots mess up what we do,” Blair said. “We pride ourselves on our defense, so I think we did a good job of moving on to the next possession.”

Blair made 9 of 14 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, to lead four Rebels into double figures. Kris Clyburn added 14 points, Noah Robotham scored 11 and Amauri Hardy had 10.

Vance Jackson led the Lobos with 16 points, but Anthony Mathis — who averaged 15.9 points entering the game — was held to eight points and just six shots by Robotham.

“They used him as a screener, and they got some buckets out of it,” Menzies said. “Mathis is normally not a screener. If you’ve got to pick your poison, you want to give up a tough 2 before you give him those 3s. He’s so phenomenal, he squeaks away for a second, he’s going to knock them down.

“You can’t let him shoot it. He’s too good.”

Most of the game was played with two officials. Referee Dave Hall suffered a broken finger on his left hand when he was accidentally kicked by UNLV forward Joel Ntambwe with 9:31 left in the first half.

UNLV next plays at San Diego State (10-8, 2-3) on Saturday.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.