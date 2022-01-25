UNLV no match for San Diego State in Mountain West clash

UNLV got Donovan Williams back Monday, but the Rebels had no answer for SDSU’s Matt Bradley and former Findlay Prep star Nathan Mensah.

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger gestures during the second half of a college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foul trouble and turnovers by UNLV paved the runway for San Diego State’s dunk show Monday night as the Rebels lost to the Aztecs 80-55 at Viejas Arena in San Diego.

Aztec senior Matt Bradley poured in 27 points on 10-of-11 shooting for San Diego State, while Bryce Hamilton led the way for the Rebels (11-9, 3-4 in the Mountain West) with 23 points, including a 4-of-9 night from three-point range. Donovan Williams returned from a one-game absence, but only scored two points in 14 minutes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.