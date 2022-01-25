51°F
UNLV no match for San Diego State in Mountain West clash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2022 - 8:12 pm
 
UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger gestures during the second half of a college basketball game, Frid ...
UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger gestures during the second half of a college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foul trouble and turnovers by UNLV paved the runway for San Diego State’s dunk show Monday night as the Rebels lost to the Aztecs 80-55 at Viejas Arena in San Diego.

Aztec senior Matt Bradley poured in 27 points on 10-of-11 shooting for San Diego State, while Bryce Hamilton led the way for the Rebels (11-9, 3-4 in the Mountain West) with 23 points, including a 4-of-9 night from three-point range. Donovan Williams returned from a one-game absence, but only scored two points in 14 minutes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

THE LATEST