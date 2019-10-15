UNLV not expected to challenge for MW title according to poll
UNLV was picked seventh in the Mountain West this basketball season in a vote by the conference media. The poll was announced Tuesday at conference media day at Green Valley Ranch Resort.
UNLV was picked to finish seventh in the Mountain West this basketball season in a vote by the conference media.
The poll was announced Tuesday morning at conference media day at Green Valley Ranch Resort.
UNLV received 89 points. Utah State, which had all 17 first-place votes and totaled 187 points, was picked first.
No Rebels were picked on the preseason all-conference team.
More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.
Mountain West
Predicted order of finish
1. Utah State (17) 187
2. San Diego State 150
3. New Mexico 141
4. UNR 135
5. Boise State 128
6. Fresno State 103
7. UNLV 89
8. Air Force 76
9. Colorado State 59
10. Wyoming 36
11. San Jose State 17
Preseason All-Mountain West
Sam Merrill, G, Sr., Utah State
Nico Carvacho, F/C, Sr., Colorado State
Neemias Queta, C, So., Utah State
Derrick Alston, G, Jr., Boise State
Lavelle Scottie, F, Sr., Air Force
Preseason Player of the Year — Merrill
Preseason Newcomer of the Year — Malachi Flynn, G, Jr., San Diego State
Preseason Freshman of the Year — K.J. Hymes, F, UNR