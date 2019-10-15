75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
UNLV Basketball

UNLV not expected to challenge for MW title according to poll

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2019 - 10:18 am
 

UNLV was picked to finish seventh in the Mountain West this basketball season in a vote by the conference media.

The poll was announced Tuesday morning at conference media day at Green Valley Ranch Resort.

UNLV received 89 points. Utah State, which had all 17 first-place votes and totaled 187 points, was picked first.

No Rebels were picked on the preseason all-conference team.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV Rebels head coach T.J. Otzelberger, center, talks to his players after team's first basket ...
UNLV not expected to be a darling of MW media
By / RJ

The Mountain West basketball media day is Tuesday. UNLV isn’t expecting to get much love. But that might not be a bad thing considering the media’s prognisticating record.