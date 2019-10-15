UNLV not expected to challenge for MW title according to poll

UNLV was picked seventh in the Mountain West this basketball season in a vote by the conference media. The poll was announced Tuesday at conference media day at Green Valley Ranch Resort.

The poll was announced Tuesday morning at conference media day at Green Valley Ranch Resort.

UNLV received 89 points. Utah State, which had all 17 first-place votes and totaled 187 points, was picked first.

No Rebels were picked on the preseason all-conference team.

