UNLV opens MWC play Dec. 30 at home against Boise State

The UNLV men’s basketball team will open Mountain West Conference play Dec. 30 at home against Boise State, according to its schedule released Tuesday.

The Rebels, who have byes on Dec. 27 and Jan. 13, will finish at Utah State on March 3. The non-conference portion of their schedule has yet to be finalized.

The league also announced the dates for the conference championship. The 10-game tournament begins on March 7 with three first-round games. The quarterfinals will be March 8, followed by a pair of semifinal contests on March 9. The title game will be held on March 10.

The Rebels finished at the bottom of the conference, going 4-14 in league play (11-21 overall). They lost 11 of their last 12 games, including nine in a row, culminating in a 62-52 overtime loss to San Diego State in the opening round of the conference tournament.

