UNLV opens MWC play Dec. 30 at home against Boise State

The UNLV men’s basketball team will open Mountain West Conference play Dec. 30 at home against Boise State, according to its schedule released Tuesday.
The Rebels, who have byes on Dec. 27 and Jan. 13, will finish at Utah State on March 3. The non-conference portion of their schedule has yet to be finalized.
The league also announced the dates for the conference championship. The 10-game tournament begins on March 7 with three first-round games. The quarterfinals will be March 8, followed by a pair of semifinal contests on March 9. The title game will be held on March 10.
The Rebels finished at the bottom of the conference, going 4-14 in league play (11-21 overall). They lost 11 of their last 12 games, including nine in a row, culminating in a 62-52 overtime loss to San Diego State in the opening round of the conference tournament.
UNLV’s 2017-18 Mountain West Schedule
Wednesday, December 27 Bye
Saturday, December 30 Boise State
Wednesday, January 3 at San José State
Saturday, January 6 Utah State
Wednesday, January 10 at Air Force
Saturday, January 13 Bye
Wednesday, January 17 New Mexico
Saturday, January 20 at Colorado State
Wednesday, January 24 at Fresno State
Saturday, January 27 San Diego State
Wednesday, January 31 San José State
Saturday, February 3 at Boise State
Wednesday, February 7 at Nevada, Reno
Saturday, February 10 Wyoming
Wednesday, February 14 Air Force
Saturday, February 17 at San Diego State
Wednesday, February 21 Fresno State
Saturday, February 24 at New Mexico
Wednesday, February 28 Nevada, Reno
Saturday, March 3 at Utah State