UNLV ousts Air Force 97-90 in OT, to play UNR in quarterfinals

UNLV used a 12-point run in overtime to defeat Air Force 97-90 in the first round of the Mountain West men’s tournament Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Rebels face UNR at noon Thursday.

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) shoot for a score against presser from Air Force Falcons forward Lavelle Scottie (12) in the first half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. UNLV won 97-90. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) dunks the ball as Air Force Falcons center Frank Toohey (33) looks on in the first half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. UNLV won 97-90. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) goes up for a shot against presser from Air Force Falcons forward Lavelle Scottie (12) in the first half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. UNLV won 97-90. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) shoots the ball against Air Force Falcons guard Keaton Van Soelen (44) in the first half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. UNLV won 97-90. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) shoots for a score against pressure from Air Force Falcons guard Keaton Van Soelen (44) in the first half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. UNLV won 97-90. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) shoots for a score in the first half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. UNLV won 97-90. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) takes a shot at the basket as Air Force Falcons forward Lavelle Scottie (12) looks on in the first half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. UNLV won 97-90. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) goes up for a shot against Air Force Falcons in the first half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. UNLV won 97-90. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Jordan Johnson (24) takes a foul from Air Force Falcons guard Sid Tomes (3) as guard CJ Siples (2) leaps for a block in the first half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. UNLV won 97-90. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Tervell Beck (14) takes a shot against coverage from Air Force Falcons guard CJ Siples (2) in the first half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. UNLV won 97-90. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

With a five-game losing streak and a lost lead, UNLV could have fallen apart.

The Rebels instead went on a 12-point run in overtime to seize control and defeat Air Force 97-90 in Wednesday’s first round of the Mountain West men’s basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

No. 8 seed UNLV (20-12) plays No. 1 seed and 22nd-ranked UNR (26-6) at noon Thursday in a quarterfinal game. No. 9 seed Air Force’s season ended at 12-19.

The Rebels swept the season series 3-0 from the Falcons.

UNLV led by as many as 13 points in the second half before Air Force rallied to force overtime 76-76. The Falcons took their first lead, 79-76, with 4:33 left and again at 81-79 before UNLV’s Shakur Juiston’s three-point play triggered the winning run.

Brandon McCoy led UNLV with 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Juiston scored 21. Jovan Mooring added 17 points.

Lavelle Scottie finished with 23 points and nine rebounds for Air Force, and Jacob Van scored 20.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.