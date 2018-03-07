UNLV ousts Air Force 97-90 in OT, to play UNR in quarterfinals

With a five-game losing streak and a lost lead, UNLV could have fallen apart.
The Rebels instead went on a 12-point run in overtime to seize control and defeat Air Force 97-90 in Wednesday’s first round of the Mountain West men’s basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.
No. 8 seed UNLV (20-12) plays No. 1 seed and 22nd-ranked UNR (26-6) at noon Thursday in a quarterfinal game. No. 9 seed Air Force’s season ended at 12-19.
The Rebels swept the season series 3-0 from the Falcons.
UNLV led by as many as 13 points in the second half before Air Force rallied to force overtime 76-76. The Falcons took their first lead, 79-76, with 4:33 left and again at 81-79 before UNLV’s Shakur Juiston’s three-point play triggered the winning run.
Brandon McCoy led UNLV with 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Juiston scored 21. Jovan Mooring added 17 points.
Lavelle Scottie finished with 23 points and nine rebounds for Air Force, and Jacob Van scored 20.
