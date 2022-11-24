UNLV outlasts Minnesota to stay undefeated
UNLV toppled Minnesota of the Big Ten Wednesday in the SoCal Challenge in San Juan Capistrano to move to 6-0.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. — Sophomore guard Keshon Gilbert scored 17 points Wednesday as UNLV defeated Minnesota 71-62 in the Rebels’ second game of the SoCal Challenge at The Pavilion at JSerra in San Juan Capistrano, California. UNLV remains undefeated to start the season.
Fifth-year guard EJ Harkless added 16 points for the Rebels (6-0).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
