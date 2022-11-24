54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
UNLV Basketball

UNLV outlasts Minnesota to stay undefeated

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2022 - 9:50 pm
 
UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) celebrates after his team scored during the second half o ...
UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) celebrates after his team scored during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Dayton Flyers at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. — Sophomore guard Keshon Gilbert scored 17 points Wednesday as UNLV defeated Minnesota 71-62 in the Rebels’ second game of the SoCal Challenge at The Pavilion at JSerra in San Juan Capistrano, California. UNLV remains undefeated to start the season.

Fifth-year guard EJ Harkless added 16 points for the Rebels (6-0).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: Fueled by envy, Trump unleashes friendly fire on fellow Republicans
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: Fueled by envy, Trump unleashes friendly fire on fellow Republicans
2
Station Casinos planning new-look Wildfire in downtown Las Vegas
Station Casinos planning new-look Wildfire in downtown Las Vegas
3
2 jackpots totaling $580K hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
2 jackpots totaling $580K hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
4
Her son was attacked on a school bus. Now this mother is suing CCSD
Her son was attacked on a school bus. Now this mother is suing CCSD
5
Men in crash that killed Kenny Lee seek records a year later
Men in crash that killed Kenny Lee seek records a year later
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST