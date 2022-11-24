UNLV outlasts Minnesota to stay undefeated

UNLV toppled Minnesota of the Big Ten Wednesday in the SoCal Challenge in San Juan Capistrano to move to 6-0.

UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) celebrates after his team scored during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Dayton Flyers at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. — Sophomore guard Keshon Gilbert scored 17 points Wednesday as UNLV defeated Minnesota 71-62 in the Rebels’ second game of the SoCal Challenge at The Pavilion at JSerra in San Juan Capistrano, California. UNLV remains undefeated to start the season.

Fifth-year guard EJ Harkless added 16 points for the Rebels (6-0).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

