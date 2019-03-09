UNLV overcomes Colorado State rally to win 65-60

UNLV Rebels guard Noah Robotham (5) brings the ball up court against Colorado State guard Kendle Moore during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV lost an 18-point second-half lead Saturday, but made key plays in the final two minutes to beat Colorado State 65-60 at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Kris Clyburn’s 3-pointer with 1:54 left gave the Rebels the lead for good at 59-57. They made it a two-possession game with 1:02 remaining on Mbacke Diong’s dunk off an alley-oop pass from Noah Robotham.

Clyburn led UNLV (17-13, 11-7 Mountain West) with 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting, and Robotham scored 12. J.D. Paige led Colorado State (12-19, 7-11) with 16 points, and Nico Carvacho had 13 points and 20 rebounds.

This was the final regular-season game before the conference tournament.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

