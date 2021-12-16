UNLV overcomes slow start, beats Nebraska-Omaha

Senior wing Bryce Hamilton scored 26 and senior center Royce Hamm added 16 points and 12 rebounds to help UNLV secure an 84-71 victory Wednesday over Nebraska-Omaha at Thomas Mack Center.

UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) drives past Omaha Mavericks center Dylan Brougham (14) in the first half of an NCAA mens basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Marvin Coleman (31) drives past a Omaha Mavericks defender in the first half of an NCAA mens basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) shoots over an Omaha Mavericks defender in the first half of an NCAA mens basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) shoots over Omaha Mavericks center Dylan Brougham (14) in the first half of an NCAA mens basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) drives past Omaha Mavericks center Dylan Brougham (14) in the first half of an NCAA mens basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Michael Nuga (1) drives past Omaha Mavericks center Dylan Brougham (14) in the first half of an NCAA mens basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) shoots over Omaha Mavericks center Dylan Brougham (14) in the first half of an NCAA mens basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) drives past Omaha Mavericks center Dylan Brougham (14) in the first half of an NCAA mens basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Michael Nuga (1) drives past Omaha Mavericks center Dylan Brougham (14) in the first half of an NCAA mens basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

in the second half of an NCAA mens basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) dunks over Omaha Mavericks center Dylan Brougham (14) and Omaha Mavericks guard Felix Lemetti (25) in the second half of an NCAA mens basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) drives past Omaha Mavericks center Dylan Brougham (14) in the second half of an NCAA mens basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger makes a call in the second half of an NCAA mens basketball game against the Omaha Mavericks on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) drives past Omaha Mavericks center Dylan Brougham (14) in the second half of an NCAA mens basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV fans cheer for the Rebels in the second half of an NCAA mens basketball game against the Omaha Mavericks on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) spins around Omaha Mavericks guard Nick Ferrarini (1) in the second half of an NCAA mens basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) fights for a rebound with Omaha Mavericks forward Akol Arop (33) in the second half of an NCAA mens basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Michael Nuga (1) gets fouled while driving past Omaha Mavericks guard Felix Lemetti (25) in the second half of an NCAA mens basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) shoots over Omaha Mavericks center Dylan Brougham (14) in the second half of an NCAA mens basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) drives past Omaha Mavericks center Dylan Brougham (14) in the second half of an NCAA mens basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) drives past Omaha Mavericks center Dylan Brougham (14) and Omaha Mavericks forward Akol Arop (33) in the second half of an NCAA mens basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) fights for a rebound with Omaha Mavericks guard Romain Boxus (3) in the second half of an NCAA mens basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) gets fouled by Omaha Mavericks center Dylan Brougham (14) and Omaha Mavericks forward Wanjang Tut (13) in the second half of an NCAA mens basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) shoots over Omaha Mavericks forward Wanjang Tut (13) in the second half of an NCAA mens basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Michael Nuga (1) makes a baseline pass around Omaha Mavericks center Dylan Brougham (14) in the second half of an NCAA mens basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) fights for a loose ball with Omaha Mavericks forward Devin Evans (21) and Omaha Mavericks forward Akol Arop (33) in the second half of an NCAA mens basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV didn’t have an issue getting good shots Wednesday against Nebraska-Omaha at Thomas & Mack Center. But coach Kevin Kruger wants great shots. Like clean catch-and-shoot 3-pointers. Or shots at the rim.

Especially with Mountain West play broaching.

“That’s being nit-picky,” Kruger said after an 84-71 victory. “But really (we’ve) just been challenging this group to, if you’ve got an OK shot, depending on the time and situation, you can pump fake, drive and create another shot or maybe get to the rim.”

The Rebels settled for 21 3-pointers in the first half against the Mavericks, opting to fire early in the shot clock or at the first opening, before regrouping in the second half to pull away. Senior wing Bryce Hamilton scored a game-high 26 and senior center Royce Hamm added 16 points and 12 rebounds.

UNLV (7-5) has won three consecutive games and are off until Dec. 22 against San Diego.

Mountain West play begins Jan. 1.

“It’s just amazing…to hit a little adversity and come together and find away to respond,” Hamm said. “A lot of guys showed a lot of character individually and also as a team. So just to try to get this thing on the right track, especially before Mountain West conference (play) is huge.”

UNLV actually trailed 38-35 to the hapless Mavericks (1-10) at halftime amid their diet of 3-pointers. They made a mere four and struggled to match Nebraska-Omaha in transition, leaving shooters open and scrambling as the ball rotated.

The Mavericks converted eight of their 16 first-half 3-pointers. But UNLV intensified its defensive effort in the second half and limited Nebraska-Omaha to 30.8 percent of 3-point shooting.

All the while, the Rebels utilized the patience Kruger preaches to score at the rim and create cleaner looks and driving lanes. They made 9 of 13 from two-point range and garnered 22 free-throw attempts to pull away in the final eight minutes.

Kruger said the week between games will give his players an opportunity to regroup before their final nonconference game. He also said the Rebels are gelling faster than he thought they would, given the 10 new scholarship players on the roster.

“They’ve dealt with something different every week,” Kruger said. “This group has done an unbelievable job just ‘What do we need to do?’ Asking guys to do things and play positions and guard people they may not normally guard.

”This week though will be great. … With classes out, I think it’s the best time of the year.”

Senior guard Mike Nuga returned after missing Saturday’s victory over Hartford, finishing with three points in 17 minutes as a reserve.

Junior guard Felix Lemetti made six 3-pointers and led the Mavericks with 20 points.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.