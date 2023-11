UNLV part of loaded holiday tournament slate — FULL SCHEDULE

The UNLV men’s basketball team will play two games at Dollar Loan Center in December in one of several events in the Las Vegas area between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.

UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) reacts after making a layup during a game against Stetson at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

College basketball tournaments being played in the Las Vegas Valley through the end of the year:

South Point Thanksgiving Shootout

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: South Point Arena

Who: Women — Iowa State, Northern Iowa, Syracuse and Vanderbilt

Schedule:

Friday — Syracuse 71, Northern Iowa 54; Vanderbilt 68, Iowa State 53

Saturday — Syracuse vs. Iowa State, 11 a.m.; Vanderbilt vs. Northern Iowa, 1:30 p.m.

South Point Thanksgiving Classic

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: South Point Arena

Who: Women — Boise State, Rutgers, Santa Clara and Texas Tech

Schedule:

Friday — Santa Clara vs. Boise State, 4 p.m.; Rutgers vs. Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday — Texas Tech vs. Santa Clara, 4 p.m.; Boise State vs. Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Holiday Classic

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: Orleans Arena

Who: Women — Northern Arizona, Portland, Rhode Island and Youngstown State

Schedule:

Friday — Northern Arizona 66, Portland 65; Rhode Island 63, Youngstown State 50

Saturday — Portland vs. Rhode Island, noon; Youngstown State vs. Northern Arizona, 2:30 p.m.

Legends of Basketball Las Vegas Invitational

When: Dec. 2

Where: MGM Grand Garden

Who: Men — Washington vs. Colorado State, 4 p.m.; Gonzaga vs. Southern California, 7 p.m.

Jack Jones Classic

When: Dec. 9, 13

Where: Dollar Loan Center

Who: Men — UNLV, UNR, Drake, Loyola Marymount, New Mexico and Santa Clara

Schedule:

Dec. 9 — New Mexico vs. Santa Clara, 2 p.m.; Drake vs. UNR, 4:30 p.m.; UNLV vs. Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

Dec. 13 — UNLV vs. Creighton, 6 p.m.

HBCU Classic

When: Dec. 16-17

Where: Michelob Ultra Arena

Who: Men — Howard, Jackson State, North Carolina A&T and Texas Southern

Schedule:

Dec. 16 — North Carolina A&T vs. Texas Southern, 6:30 p.m.; Jackson State vs. Howard, 9 p.m.

Dec. 17 — Howard vs. Texas Southern, 3 p.m.; North Carolina A&T vs. Jackson State, 5:30 p.m.

South Point Holiday Hoops Classic

When: Dec. 21-22

Where: South Point Arena

Who: Women — Eastern Washington, Presbyterian, Wright State and Wyoming

Schedule:

Dec. 21 — Presbyterian vs. Wright State, noon; Wyoming vs. Eastern Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 22 — Wright State vs. Wyoming, noon; Eastern Washington vs. Presbyterian, 2:30 p.m.

Desert Classic

When: Dec. 23

Where: T-Mobile Arena

Who: Men — Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic, noon

Classic Holiday Hoops

When: Dec. 23

Where: Orleans Arena

Who: Men — Santa Clara vs Duquesne, 2 p.m.

D3hoops.com Classic

When: Dec. 27-30

Where: South Point Arena

Who: Men — Case Western, Clark, Husson, La Verne, Oswego State, Pomona-Pitzer, Rhodes, Trinity and Whittier; women — Framingham State, La Verne, Occidental, Ohio Northern, Rhodes, Trinity and Westminster

Schedule:

Dec. 27 — Women: Framingham State vs. Westminster, 6 p.m.

Dec. 28 — Women: Rhodes vs. La Verne, 10 a.m.; Ohio Northern vs. Trinity, noon; Men: Husson vs. La Verne, 2 p.m; Rhodes vs. Whittier, 4 p.m.; Clark vs. Trinity, 6 p.m.; Case Western vs. Oswego State, 8 p.m.

Dec. 29 — Women: Occidental vs. Westminster, 10 a.m.; Framingham State vs. Trinity, noon; La Verne vs. Ohio Northern, 2 p.m.; Men: Pomona-Pitzer vs. Trinity, 4 p.m.; Case Western vs. Clark, 6 p.m.; Husson vs. Whittier, 8 p.m.

Dec. 30 — Women: Occidental vs. Rhodes, 11 a.m.; Men: La Verne vs. Rhodes, 1 p.m.; Oswego State vs. Pomona-Pitzer, 3 p.m.