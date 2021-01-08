UNLV parts ways with star recruit Zaon Collins

Zaon Collins was charged Thursday with reckless driving and driving under the influence causing death after a car crash on Dec. 30 resulted in the death of 52-year-old Las Vegan Eric Echevarria.

Zaon Collins, a star ex basketball player at Bishop Gorman and current UNLV recruit, makes his initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center on charges of DUI causing death on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Zaon Collins, a star ex basketball player at Bishop Gorman and current UNLV recruit, makes his initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center on charges of DUI causing death on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Zaon Collins (LVMPD).

UNLV men’s basketball recruit Zaon Collins will not join the program in 2021-22, Rebels coach T.J. Otzelberger announced Thursday afternoon.

Collins was charged Thursday with reckless driving and driving under the influence causing death after a car crash on Dec. 30 resulted in the death of 52-year-old Las Vegan Eric Echevarria. The 19-year-old point guard had signed a national letter of intent in November to play for UNLV.

He played high school basketball at Bishop Gorman, guiding the Gaels to three state championships in his three varsity seasons.

“We have talked with the Collins family and have come to the mutual decision that it is in the best interest of everyone that Zaon focus on his other priorities and will not be joining our program,” Otzelberger said in a statement. “It is a tragic situation and our hearts and prayers go out to all that have been impacted.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.