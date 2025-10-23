66°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV picked to finish in middle of pack in MW basketball poll

New UNLV men's basketball coach Josh Pastner talks about his plans for the next season and ...
New UNLV men's basketball coach Josh Pastner talks about his plans for the next season and beyond during and introductory press conference at the Thomas & Mack Center Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2025 - 9:04 am
 
Updated October 23, 2025 - 9:10 am

The UNLV men’s basketball team was picked sixth among 12 teams in the preseason Mountain West media poll.

The Rebels, under new coach Josh Pastner, received 174 points in the poll, released Thursday at the conference media day at Resorts World Las Vegas.

San Diego State was a unanimous selection to win the conference, receiving all 26 first-place votes.

UNLV senior forward Kimani Hamilton was named to the 10-team all-conference preseason team.

San Diego State junior guard Miles Byrd was named the preseason Player of the Year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.

