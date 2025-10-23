UNLV picked to finish in middle of pack in MW basketball poll

UNLV, under new coach Josh Pastner, received 174 points in the Mountain West media poll, released Thursday at the conference media day at Resorts World Las Vegas.

New UNLV men's basketball coach Josh Pastner talks about his plans for the next season and beyond during and introductory press conference at the Thomas & Mack Center Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UNLV men’s basketball team was picked sixth among 12 teams in the preseason Mountain West media poll.

San Diego State was a unanimous selection to win the conference, receiving all 26 first-place votes.

UNLV senior forward Kimani Hamilton was named to the 10-team all-conference preseason team.

San Diego State junior guard Miles Byrd was named the preseason Player of the Year.

