UNLV picked to finish in top half of Mountain West basketball

UNLV is expected to end the 2020-21 season essentially where it ended last season.

The Rebels were picked to finish fourth in the Mountain West on Wednesday, behind San Diego State, Boise State and Utah State. UNLV ended coach T.J. Otzelberger’s first year as the fourth seed in the conference tournament. Its 12-6 MW record was tied for second-best, but Utah State and UNR won tiebreakers.

The Rebels are hoping to take strides after Otzelberger reshaped the roster significantly. Just three veterans return: point guard Marvin Coleman, guard Bryce Hamilton and big man Mbacke Diong. The team has six scholarship freshmen, and Otzelberger admitted it’s one of the youngest roster he’s seen.

Expectations remain high, however, because of the talent. The Rebels showed they could compete with anyone last season after handing San Diego State its first loss, and now they’re hoping to show that same fight more consistently.

“We have some inexperience,” Otzelberger said. “At the same time, we have some guys who have done it. The key to it all is fitting it all together as the season moves forward and continuing to improve.”

Hamilton was selected to the preseason All-Mountain West team after averaging 20.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per conference game last season.

David Jenkins Jr., a transfer from South Dakota State, was named the preseason newcomer of the year. Otzelberger said the junior is an “elite” shooter off the catch and dribble and should help provide spacing for the offense.

Guard Nick Blake, a Las Vegas native who played last season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, was picked as the preseason freshman of the year. The 6-foot-6-inch wing is a natural scorer and should earn playing time immediately.

