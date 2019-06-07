UNLV plays at Fresno State in Mountain West basketball opener
The Mountain West released the 2019-20 men’s basketball conference schedule Thursday. No game times were announced, and dates are subject to change based on TV coverage.
UNLV will open Mountain West men’s basketball play Dec. 4 at Fresno State.
The Mountain West announced the conference schedule Thursday. All 11 schools will play 18 league games.
The Rebels, whose nonconference schedule was announced Wednesday, will play at intrastate rival UNR on Jan. 22 and host the Wolf Pack on Feb. 12. The Rebels play eight schools twice and Air Force and Wyoming once each.
No game times were announced. Dates are subject to change based on TV coverage.
The Mountain West Tournament will take place from March 4 to 7 at the Thomas & Mack Center.
UNLV’s Mountain West schedule
All home games at Thomas & Mack Center
Game times to be announced
Dec. 4 — at Fresno State
Jan. 1 — Utah State
Jan. 4 — Air Force
Jan. 8 — at Boise State
Jan. 11 — at Wyoming
Jan. 15 — San Jose State
Jan. 18 — New Mexico
Jan. 22 — at UNR
Jan. 25 — San Diego State
Feb. 1 — at Colorado State
Feb. 5 — at Utah State
Feb. 8 — Fresno State
Feb. 12 — UNR
Feb. 15 — at New Mexico
Feb. 19 — Colorado State
Feb. 22 — at San Diego State
Feb. 26 — Boise State
Feb. 29 — at San Jose State
March 4-7 — Mountain West Tournament