UNLV plays at Fresno State in Mountain West basketball opener

The Mountain West released the 2019-20 men’s basketball conference schedule Thursday. No game times were announced, and dates are subject to change based on TV coverage.

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) starts a play while being guarded by Fresno State Bulldogs guard New Williams (0) during the first half of a game between UNLV and Fresno State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Fresno State won 83-65. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV will open Mountain West men’s basketball play Dec. 4 at Fresno State.

The Mountain West announced the conference schedule Thursday. All 11 schools will play 18 league games.

The Rebels, whose nonconference schedule was announced Wednesday, will play at intrastate rival UNR on Jan. 22 and host the Wolf Pack on Feb. 12. The Rebels play eight schools twice and Air Force and Wyoming once each.

No game times were announced. Dates are subject to change based on TV coverage.

The Mountain West Tournament will take place from March 4 to 7 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

