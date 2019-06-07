100°F
UNLV plays at Fresno State in Mountain West basketball opener

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2019 - 5:54 pm
 
Updated June 6, 2019 - 6:00 pm

UNLV will open Mountain West men’s basketball play Dec. 4 at Fresno State.

The Mountain West announced the conference schedule Thursday. All 11 schools will play 18 league games.

The Rebels, whose nonconference schedule was announced Wednesday, will play at intrastate rival UNR on Jan. 22 and host the Wolf Pack on Feb. 12. The Rebels play eight schools twice and Air Force and Wyoming once each.

No game times were announced. Dates are subject to change based on TV coverage.

The Mountain West Tournament will take place from March 4 to 7 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

