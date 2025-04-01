UNLV’s leading scorer transferring to LSU: ‘This is a great move for him’

Point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. is leaving the Rebels after two seasons to transfer to LSU. He entered the transfer portal amid UNLV’s coaching change.

Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) dribbles the ball during an NCAA basketball game between the Rebels and New Mexico Lobos at Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dedan Thomas Jr. has a new home.

The former UNLV point guard committed to LSU out of the transfer portal.

Thomas, the former Liberty High standout who was one of the highest-rated recruits to ever sign with UNLV, played two seasons with the Rebels.

“We’re very happy for him,” said Thomas’ father Dedan Thomas Sr., a former Runnin’ Rebel. “He went down there and fell in love with the campus and coaching staff. This is a great move for him.

“It was a good time here but he needs to go away and spread his wings and grow up and experience somewhere other than Las Vegas. This was his choice. We guided him a little bit, but he said, ‘This is what I want to do.’

“We wish UNLV and (new Rebels coach Josh Pastner) and everyone there the best.”

Thomas Jr., listed at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, led the Rebels in points (15.6) and assists (4.7) per game last season. He missed the final seven games of his sophomore campaign with a shoulder injury.

Thomas entered the transfer portal after the season. He is one of eight UNLV players to do so amid the school’s decision to fire coach Kevin Kruger and hire Pastner.

Thomas’ family is close with LSU associate head coach David Patrick. The Tigers finished last season 14-18 overall and 3-15 in the SEC.

Thomas is expected to get a substantial bump in name, image and likeness dollars with the move to LSU.

“He’s going to have a good experience there,” Thomas Sr. said. “He’s going to play in a great conference with some really good players and against some really good players. I’m happy he found a place like that. He deserves this. We can’t do anything but be behind him and support him. This is a big step.”

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.