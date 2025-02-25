UNLV point guard’s dad holding out hope his son will return from injury

Dedan Thomas Sr. hasn’t ruled his son out for the remainder of the UNLV men’s basketball season with four games left before the Mountain West tournament.

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) is dejected from the bench as the Colorado State Rams pull away during the second half of their men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV men’s basketball coach Kevin Kruger isn’t the only one holding out hope that Dedan Thomas Jr. will return this season. The sophomore point guard’s dad, Dedan Thomas Sr., also believes a comeback is possible.

The Rebels’ 61-53 loss to Colorado State on Saturday night was Thomas Jr.’s first missed game due to injury since arriving at UNLV. He wore a shoulder brace and sat out of practice Monday. Kruger said afterward he still expects Thomas Jr. to return from his shoulder injury this season, though he’s said similar things about forward Rob Whaley Jr. and guard Jace Whiting, who have yet to make an appearance due to injuries.

Thomas Sr. said Monday his son will miss the Rebels’ next game at San Jose State on Tuesday. UNLV has three regular-season games remaining after that in addition to the Mountain West tournament. Thomas Sr. said his son hasn’t been ruled out for any of those contests.

“He has a high threshold for pain,” Thomas Sr. said. “We’ll take it day by day, keep the treatments going and hopefully he’ll be back.”

Thomas Jr. leads the Rebels in points (15.6) and assists (4.7) per game.

Thomas Sr. said his son previously hadn’t missed a game due to injury since middle school. A play late in UNLV’s win over Fresno State on Feb. 15 changed things.

“At the end of the game, I think he made a pass, and a kid hit him as he’s making the pass,” Thomas Sr. said. “He was just in a ton of pain. He was able to come back in and play through it. But I think the next day, it kind of tightened up.”

Thomas Jr. wants to keep playing, Thomas Sr. said. It’s fallen on him and his wife to keep their son on the sideline for his own good.

“It hurts. It’s something new to him. He feels like he’s Superman,” Thomas Sr. said. “I had to tell him, ‘Man, sometimes we gotta save you from yourself. We can’t let you go out there and hurt yourself even more.’”

Thomas Jr. has previously played through torn ligaments in his ankle, an issue he pushed through last season. Thomas Sr. said he doesn’t want his son to watch his teammates finish UNLV’s season without him.

“This is a tough time for something like this to happen. He’s been through a lot,” Thomas Sr. said. “We’re keeping our fingers crossed.”

