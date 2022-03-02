UNLV prepares to honor seniors against Wyoming

UNLV’s senior day will include at least two players, Michael Nuga and Royce Hamm Jr., who have been crucial to the team’s return to relevance this season.

UNLV Rebels guard Michael Nuga (1) drives around Nevada Wolf Pack guard Kenan Blackshear (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

During his five years of college basketball, UNLV fifth-year guard Michael Nuga has done almost everything.

He’s played at four schools, recovered from an ACL tear and made the jump from junior college to Division I.

However, Nuga will experience another first in his lengthy college career Wednesday. Ahead of Nuga’s final regular-season home game, his parents, Folake and Siji Nuga, will fly into Las Vegas from their home in Toronto to watch him play.

“First time ever they’re going to watch me play basketball in college,” Nuga said.

Before the game against Wyoming, UNLV will honor at least three of its players: Nuga, fifth-year forward Royce Hamm Jr. and fifth-year center James Hampshire, who’s been out injured all season.

Seniors Bryce Hamilton, Jordan McCabe and Trey Hurlburt, a walk-on, also might be honored, but they have the option to return. The NCAA added a year of eligibility for any student-athletes who played during the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Senior Marvin Coleman, who’s been away from the team for undisclosed reasons, also fits in this category. Coach Kevin Kruger said this year’s seniors will always be special to him.

“This group means the world to me,” he said. “They took a chance and a risk on a first-year staff and a first-year coach, so that’s something that I’ll never forget.”

Kruger believes his fifth-year players, who were recruited via zoom because of the pandemic, have been cornerstones in building the right culture. He says their energy, perspective and effort have reinvigorated Rebels basketball.

Nuga said the Rebels (17-12, 9-7 Mountain West) can still make a run through the Mountain West Tournament, which would allow him t check off the final item on his list of college basketball experiences — playing in March Madness.

While Nuga, Hamm, Hampshire and potentially others will face the next stage of their basketball lives soon, the Toronto native is simply looking forward to Wednesday.

“It’s going to be very emotional,” Nuga said. “I’m probably going to cry in the beginning, I already know. It’s been a long ride, I’ve been in college for a long time and just to know it’s wrapping up, I might as well go out with a bang, so I’ll leave it all out there.”

UNLV and Wyoming will tip off at 7:30 p.m. This will be the first meeting between the teams this season.

