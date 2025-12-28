UNLV preview: Rebels return from break to host NAIA opponent

The Rebels will look to get back to .500 on the season when they host La Sierra on Monday at Thomas & Mack Center.

The UNLV bench gets loud during an NCAA basketball game between UNLV and Fresno State at the Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

UNLV MEN’S BASKETBALL AT A GLANCE

■ Who: La Sierra at UNLV

■ When: 7 p.m. Monday

■ Where: Thomas & Mack Center

■ TV: SSSEN

■ Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

■ Line: None

■ About UNLV (5-6): After a home win over Fresno State to start Mountain West play, the Rebels ease back into their schedule after the holiday break by hosting a lower-level opponent that figures to be overmatched. UNLV has, however, played to its level of competition for much of the season with road wins over Memphis and Stanford interspersed with losses to UT Martin, Montana and Tennessee State.

Tyrin Jones will try to build off his first conference freshman of the week award, which he earned by virtue of an 18-point effort in the conference-opening win over the Bulldogs. Jones made all seven of his shots from the field and added five rebounds, three blocks and three assists in the victory.

The Rebels are averaging 81.2 points per game. Their biggest problem is they’re allowing 81.6. Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn leads four double-digit scorers at 17.2 points per game and is coming off a season-high 28-point breakout against Fresno State. He also leads the team in assists.

Emmanuel Stephen, who missed the first eight games with an injury, paces the Rebels with six rebounds per game since his return.

■ About La Sierra (7-6): A Seventh-day Adventist university located in Riverside, California, the Golden Eagles’ nine athletic programs compete in the NAIA. This will be their third game this season against Division I competition. La Sierra lost 90-49 at UC Riverside on Nov. 3 and 88-53 at Cal State Northridge on Dec. 19. The Golden Eagles are coached by Ethan Lowe, who is in his fourth season. Their offense runs through 7-foot-3-inch post presence Jasper Reinalda, who leads the team with more than 16 points and 12 rebounds per game.

