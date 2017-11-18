UNLV pulls away for 91-76 win over Eastern Washington

UNLV clamped down on defense in the second half and pulled away for a 91-76 victory over Eastern Washington on Friday night at the Thomas Mack Center.

If Eastern Washington was the first real test of the season for the UNLV basketball team, the Rebels aced the exam.

The Rebels (3-0) held Eastern Washington (2-2) to 29 percent shooting from the field in the second half, and junior Kris Clyburn broke out with 19 points after totaling seven in the first two games.

Shakur Juiston had another big game for UNLV with 13 points, 18 rebounds and six assists. Brandon McCoy added 17 points and eight rebounds

The Eagles, coming off a win at Stanford, shot 3-for-14 on 3-pointers.

After trailing for most of the first half, UNLV used an 11-2 run late in the half to take a 45-39 lead into the locker room. Amauri Hardy capped the run with a buzzer-beating long 3-pointer.

The Rebels led by as many as 25 points in the final minutes.

UNLV will play outside the Thomas & Mack Center for the first time Monday when it meets Rice in the MGM Resorts Main Event at T-Mobile Arena.

