UNLV rallies for victory over Fresno State

UNLV allowed one field goal in the final 10:04 and rallied from 16 points down for a 68-67 win over Fresno State on Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Fresno State Bulldogs guard Deon Stroud (13) and UNLV Rebels forward Devin Tillis (30) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA menÕs basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Some of the 100 fans in the stands during the first half of an NCAA menÕs basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) gets inside of Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) for a basket during the first half of an NCAA menÕs basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels forward Devin Tillis (30) is fouled from behind by Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) during the first half of an NCAA menÕs basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) gets a shot off in front of Fresno State Bulldogs forward Leo Colimerio (23) and others during the first half of an NCAA menÕs basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels guard Caleb Grill (3) splits the Fresno State Bulldogs defense for a score during the first half of an NCAA menÕs basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels guard Caleb Grill (3) beats Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) to the hoop during the first half of an NCAA menÕs basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV allowed Fresno State to score one field goal in the final 10:04 to come away with a 68-67 victory and series split Friday night at the Thomas & Mack Center

Caleb Grill led the Rebels with 18 points. Bryce Hamilton has 13 points, including a short jumper with 4:41 left that put UNLV in front for good. Fresno State’s Anthony Holland missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

UNLV will play a makeup game against San Diego State on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

