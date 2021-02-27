UNLV rallies for victory over Fresno State
UNLV allowed one field goal in the final 10:04 and rallied from 16 points down for a 68-67 win over Fresno State on Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Caleb Grill led the Rebels with 18 points. Bryce Hamilton has 13 points, including a short jumper with 4:41 left that put UNLV in front for good. Fresno State’s Anthony Holland missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
UNLV will play a makeup game against San Diego State on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
