UNLV rallies in second half to beat Air Force

David Jenkins scored 20 of his game-high 26 points in the second half, and the Rebels erased a six-point halftime deficit to beat Air Force 69-64.

The win gives UNLV (8-9, 5-5 Mountain West) a two-game series sweep and a 5-1 home conference record.

The Rebels will return to action Thursday and Saturday at Boise State. Both games tip at 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

