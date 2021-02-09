UNLV rallies in second half to beat Air Force
David Jenkins scored 20 of his game-high 26 points in the second half, and the Rebels erased a six-point halftime deficit to beat Air Force 69-64.
David Jenkins scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half, and UNLV rallied for a 69-64 win over Air Force on Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The win gives UNLV (8-9, 5-5 Mountain West) a two-game series sweep and a 5-1 home conference record.
The Rebels will return to action Thursday and Saturday at Boise State. Both games tip at 7 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.