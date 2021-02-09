56°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV rallies in second half to beat Air Force

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2021 - 8:02 pm
 
Updated February 8, 2021 - 8:09 pm
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) goes to the basket under pressure from Air Force Falcons ...
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) goes to the basket under pressure from Air Force Falcons forward Keaton Van Soelen (44) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels forward Devin Tillis (30) reaches for a rebound during the first half of a basketba ...
UNLV Rebels forward Devin Tillis (30) reaches for a rebound during the first half of a basketball game against the Air Force Falcons at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels guard David Jenkins Jr. (5) sinks a three-pointer against the Air Force Falcons dur ...
UNLV Rebels guard David Jenkins Jr. (5) sinks a three-pointer against the Air Force Falcons during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels head coach T.J. Otzelberger motions to his team during the first half of a basketba ...
UNLV Rebels head coach T.J. Otzelberger motions to his team during the first half of a basketball game against the Air Force Falcons at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) shoots over Air Force Falcons forward Abe Kinrade ...
UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) shoots over Air Force Falcons forward Abe Kinrade (15) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels guard Nick Blake (22) drives to the basket against Air Force Falcons guard Glen McC ...
UNLV Rebels guard Nick Blake (22) drives to the basket against Air Force Falcons guard Glen McClintock during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels forward Moses Wood (1) drives to the basket against Air Force Falcons forward Keato ...
UNLV Rebels forward Moses Wood (1) drives to the basket against Air Force Falcons forward Keaton Van Soelen (44) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels forward Moses Wood shoots over Air Force Falcons forward Abe Kinrade (15) during th ...
UNLV Rebels forward Moses Wood shoots over Air Force Falcons forward Abe Kinrade (15) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV cheerleaders perform at the start of a basketball game against the Air Force Falcons at th ...
UNLV cheerleaders perform at the start of a basketball game against the Air Force Falcons at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) shoots over Air Force Falcons forward Nikc Jackson (22) d ...
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) shoots over Air Force Falcons forward Nikc Jackson (22) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) shotos against Air Force Falcons forward Nikc Jackson (22 ...
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) shotos against Air Force Falcons forward Nikc Jackson (22) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels forward Devin Tillis shoots under pressure from Air Force Falcons guard Glen McClin ...
UNLV Rebels forward Devin Tillis shoots under pressure from Air Force Falcons guard Glen McClintock (2) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

David Jenkins scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half, and UNLV rallied for a 69-64 win over Air Force on Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The win gives UNLV (8-9, 5-5 Mountain West) a two-game series sweep and a 5-1 home conference record.

The Rebels will return to action Thursday and Saturday at Boise State. Both games tip at 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

