UNLV rallies to top Northern Colorado, 94-91

Northern Colorado threatened to knock off its second Mountain West basketball opponent this week.
UNLV, though, wouldn’t let it happen, rallying from a late eight-point deficit to win 94-91 on Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The victory ended the Rebels’ nonconference schedule at 11-2, the same number of victories UNLV had all of last season. UNLV takes a break for Christmas before returning to the Mack on Dec. 30 to face Boise State in the Mountain West opener.
Rebels coach Marvin Menzies warned Northern Colorado (9-4) would be a tough team to beat after the Bears won 91-84 on Tuesday at Wyoming. Against UNLV, Northern Colorado led 82-74 with 5:44 left before the Rebels rallied. Jovan Mooring’s 3-pointer with 2:08 left put UNLV in front 88-86.
The Rebels closed by outscoring the Bears 20-9.
“I feel fortunate to come out on the winning end,” Menzies said. “We just made a couple more shots than they did.”
Shakur Juiston led the Rebels with 30 points and had 12 rebounds. Mooring scored 25 points, and Brandon McCoy finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Jordan Davis, who went to Canyon Springs High School, led Northern Colorado with 28 points.
