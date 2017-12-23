UNLV rallies to top Northern Colorado, 94-91

UNLV came back from an eight-point deficit to defeat Northern Colorado 94-91 on Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center. Shakur Juiston had 30 points and 12 rebounds, and Jovan Mooring scored 25 points.

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) looks for a shot through Northern Colorado Bears defenders during the second period of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) shoots over Northern Colorado Bears guard Jonah Radebaugh (12) during the first period of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) shoots over Northern Colorado Bears guard Jonah Radebaugh (12) during the first period of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV Rebels forward Cheickna Dembele (11) shoots over Northern Colorado Bears forward Tanner Morgan (20) during the first period of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) breaks away for a point against the Northern Colorado Bears during the first period of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) gets block by Northern Colorado Bears forward Roberto Vercellino (21) during the first period of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) goes up for a shot before Northern Colorado Bears guard Jordan Davis (0) during the second period of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) and Northern Colorado Bears guard Jalen Sanders (22) vie for the rebound during the second period of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) looks for a shot through Northern Colorado Bears defenders during the second period of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV Rebels forward Cheickna Dembele (11) is blocked by Northern Colorado Bears guard Jalen Sanders (22) during the second period of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) takes a shot over Northern Colorado Bears forward Ibrahim Sylla (10) during the second period of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Northern Colorado Bears guard Jonah Radebaugh (12) knocks the ball away from UNLV Rebels forward Cheickna Dembele, center, during the second period of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) passes the ball past Northern Colorado Bears guard Jonah Radebaugh (12) during the second period of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) is pressured by Northern Colorado Bears guard Jonah Radebaugh (12) during the second period of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Northern Colorado Bears guard Jalen Sanders (22) puts pressure on UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) during the first period of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies reacts to a play against the Northern Colorado Bears during the second period of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) gets blocks by Northern Colorado Bears forward Tanner Morgan (20) during the second period of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Northern Colorado threatened to knock off its second Mountain West basketball opponent this week.

UNLV, though, wouldn’t let it happen, rallying from a late eight-point deficit to win 94-91 on Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The victory ended the Rebels’ nonconference schedule at 11-2, the same number of victories UNLV had all of last season. UNLV takes a break for Christmas before returning to the Mack on Dec. 30 to face Boise State in the Mountain West opener.

Rebels coach Marvin Menzies warned Northern Colorado (9-4) would be a tough team to beat after the Bears won 91-84 on Tuesday at Wyoming. Against UNLV, Northern Colorado led 82-74 with 5:44 left before the Rebels rallied. Jovan Mooring’s 3-pointer with 2:08 left put UNLV in front 88-86.

The Rebels closed by outscoring the Bears 20-9.

“I feel fortunate to come out on the winning end,” Menzies said. “We just made a couple more shots than they did.”

Shakur Juiston led the Rebels with 30 points and had 12 rebounds. Mooring scored 25 points, and Brandon McCoy finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Jordan Davis, who went to Canyon Springs High School, led Northern Colorado with 28 points.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.