UNLV Basketball

UNLV rally falls short, loses to Boise State

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2020 - 4:16 pm
 

Fourth-seeded UNLV rallied from 11 points down to twice cut the deficit to two, but never caught up in a 67-61 loss to No. 5 Boise State on Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The quarterfinal loss ended UNLV’s season at 17-15. Boise State (20-11) plays San Diego State at 6 p.m. Friday in a semifinal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

