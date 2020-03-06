UNLV rally falls short, loses to Boise State
Fourth-seeded UNLV rallied from 11 points down to twice cut the deficit to two, but never caught up in a 67-61 loss to No. 5 Boise State on Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The quarterfinal loss ended UNLV’s season at 17-15. Boise State (20-11) plays San Diego State at 6 p.m. Friday in a semifinal.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
