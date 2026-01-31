50°F
UNLV Basketball

Rebels fall to rival UNR for 3rd straight loss

UNLV head coach Josh Pastner walks up the sideline during the second half of the basketball gam ...
UNLV head coach Josh Pastner walks up the sideline during the second half of the basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2026 - 9:17 pm
 

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 26 points, but UNLV lost to UNR 89-76 on Friday night at Lawlor Events Center.

Naas Cunningham added 13 points for the Rebels (10-11, 5-5 Mountain West) in their third straight loss.

Corey Camper Jr. led UNR (16-6, 8-3 Mountain West) with 32 points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

