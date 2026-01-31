Rebels fall to rival UNR for 3rd straight loss

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 26 points, but UNLV’s basketball team lost at rival UNR on Friday at Lawlor Events Center.

UNLV head coach Josh Pastner walks up the sideline during the second half of the basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 26 points, but UNLV lost to UNR 89-76 on Friday night at Lawlor Events Center.

Naas Cunningham added 13 points for the Rebels (10-11, 5-5 Mountain West) in their third straight loss.

Corey Camper Jr. led UNR (16-6, 8-3 Mountain West) with 32 points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

