Rebels fall to rival UNR for 3rd straight loss
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 26 points, but UNLV’s basketball team lost at rival UNR on Friday at Lawlor Events Center.
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 26 points, but UNLV lost to UNR 89-76 on Friday night at Lawlor Events Center.
Naas Cunningham added 13 points for the Rebels (10-11, 5-5 Mountain West) in their third straight loss.
Corey Camper Jr. led UNR (16-6, 8-3 Mountain West) with 32 points.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Callie__Fin on X.