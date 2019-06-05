UNLV releases 2019-20 men’s nonconference basketball schedule
The Rebels will play five teams that qualified for the postseason, including three defending conference champions. They open the season Nov. 5 against Purdue Fort Wayne.
UNLV will play five nonconference basketball teams that qualified for the postseason last season, including three defending conference champions.
Games against Kansas State, Cincinnati, UCLA, Brigham Young, California and Southern Methodist and California highlight the 13-game men’s nonconference schedule that was announced Wednesday. The Rebels open the 2019-20 season Nov. 5 against Purdue Fort Wayne at the Thomas & Mack Center.
“We are excited about our schedule,” UNLV first-year coach T.J. Otzelberger said in a statement. “It will be competitive and challenge our team as we prepare for Mountain West play. Our goal is to continually strengthen our schedule each year, and we look forward to playing against some of the best teams in the country.”
The nonconference schedule is the strongest in four years for the Rebels, according to the 2018-19 final NET rankings, and features three true road games, the most for the program in three years.
Game times weren’t announced. The Mountain West schedule will be released at a later date.
UNLV nonconference schedule
All home games at Thomas & Mack Center
Game times to be announced at a later date
Oct. 25 — West Coast Baptist College (exhibition)
Nov. 5 — Purdue Fort Wayne
Nov. 9 — Kansas State
Nov. 12 — at California
Nov. 15 — at UCLA
Nov. 18 — Abilene Christian
Nov. 20 — Texas State
Nov. 23 — Southern Methodist
Nov. 26 — Jackson State
Nov. 30 — at Cincinnati
Dec. 7 — vs. Brigham Young, at Salt Lake City
Dec. 18 — Pacific
Dec. 21 — Robert Morris
Dec. 28 — Eastern Michigan