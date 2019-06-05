UNLV releases 2019-20 men’s nonconference basketball schedule

The Rebels will play five teams that qualified for the postseason, including three defending conference champions. They open the season Nov. 5 against Purdue Fort Wayne.

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) moves the ball around San Diego State Aztecs guard Jordan Schakel (20) during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV will play five nonconference basketball teams that qualified for the postseason last season, including three defending conference champions.

Games against Kansas State, Cincinnati, UCLA, Brigham Young, California and Southern Methodist and California highlight the 13-game men’s nonconference schedule that was announced Wednesday. The Rebels open the 2019-20 season Nov. 5 against Purdue Fort Wayne at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“We are excited about our schedule,” UNLV first-year coach T.J. Otzelberger said in a statement. “It will be competitive and challenge our team as we prepare for Mountain West play. Our goal is to continually strengthen our schedule each year, and we look forward to playing against some of the best teams in the country.”

The nonconference schedule is the strongest in four years for the Rebels, according to the 2018-19 final NET rankings, and features three true road games, the most for the program in three years.

Game times weren’t announced. The Mountain West schedule will be released at a later date.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.