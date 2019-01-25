UNLV remembers 2018 rout ahead of San Diego State game

UNLV was beaten by 38 points last season at San Diego State. The Rebels haven’t forgotten that loss as they prepare for Saturday’s 5 p.m. game at Viejas Arena.

SAN DIEGO — UNLV guard Noah Robotham could have a future in politics or coaching.

He has the friendly demeanor of someone who would really like your vote, and he gives thoughtful and detailed replies to reporters’ questions, recalling key details of game preparation and opponent tendencies.

When Robotham was asked about playing San Diego State, however, his demeanor became serious and his answer short.

“I’m very excited,” he said, the response belying his expression. “It’s no mystery last year they beat us by 38, so on Saturday afternoon, we’ll try to get that one back.”

The tone of his response provided insight in how the Rebels feel about last season’s 94-56 loss at Viejas Arena, and they return there at 5 p.m. on a roll and hoping to deliver a complete and unambiguous statement. CBS Sports Network will televise the game.

UNLV (11-7, 5-1 Mountain West) enters the game half a game behind idle No. 7 UNR and tied with Fresno State — which plays at Colorado State — for second place in the conference. A victory over defending league tournament champion San Diego State (10-8, 2-3) would show the Rebels are serious about sticking around near the top.

The Rebels haven’t played the most demanding schedule, so this stretch of games show whether they are legitimate contenders.

San Diego State is even more of a mystery, and the Aztecs showed their ability by taking a 20-point lead Tuesday at Fresno State. But they couldn’t hold the advantage, and limped out with a 66-62 loss.

UNLV will face an Aztecs team either angry and ready to prove itself or one that is demoralized.

If the Rebels continue their hot shooting, however, it might not matter how San Diego State comes out. UNLV leads the conference with 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and with a 41.7 percentage from that range against Mountain West opponents.

But UNLV knows better than to believe anything will come easy at San Diego State. The Aztecs have won the past five meetings there and nine of 10.

“San Diego’s a tough place to play,” UNLV coach Marvin Menzies said. “The Show, its student section, is one of the best in the country.

“Our total focus is on us and us getting better. It is a tough place to play, but I like our team and I like our direction.”

Perhaps no loss at San Diego State was more dispiriting than last season’s rout.

“It was a bad loss for us,” Rebels guard Kris Clyburn said. “We kind of weren’t focused, weren’t really into the game, and it turned out bad for us. That’s the memory I’m going to have going into this game, how they did us and the way we played.”

Robotham didn’t make last season’s trip because he was sitting out the year under NCAA transfer rules after moving over Akron. So he watched the game from his couch, but was nowhere near comfortable.

“Everyone in the locker room knows we lost by 38,” Robotham said minutes after Tuesday’s 74-58 victory over New Mexico. “I’m already flipped. I’m ready to go on to San Diego State. They’re a great team at home, they’re a tough team, so we’re looking forward to a challenge. But you don’t lose by 38 and forget.”

