UNLV returns to Thomas & Mack Center to host Nebraska-Omaha

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2021 - 4:28 pm
 
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) drives to the basket against Wichita State Shockers forward Kenny Pohto (11) during the second half of the Roman Main Event consolation basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Game Day

Who: UNLV vs. Nebraska-Omaha

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Thomas & Mack Center

TV: Cox YurView, Mountain West Network

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Tickets: Starting at $16 on unlvtickets.com

Line: UNLV -18.5, total 138.5

About the Rebels (6-5): Senior wing Bryce Hamilton is playing some of the most efficient basketball of his career. In the last three games, he’s averaging 25.3 points and shooting 61.2 percent from the field, including 50 percent from 3-point range.

This season, the Californian is averaging a team-high 18 points on 45 percent shooting to lead UNLV in scoring. Junior wing Donovan Williams scored a career-high 32 on Saturday against Hartford and averages 11.9 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

About the Mavericks (1-9): Nebraska-Omaha averages 61.6 points per game, placing it 335th among the 353 Division I teams in scoring. The Mavericks do not have a double-figure scorer. Nick Ferrarini leads the way with 9.9 points per game on 32.9 percent shooting.

Sam Gordon, Las Vegas Review-Journal

