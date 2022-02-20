UNLV rides defensive effort to rout of Colorado State

Senior guard Bryce Hamilton had 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in UNLV’s decisive victory over Colorado State on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

When UNLV defeated Colorado State 88-74 on Jan. 28, senior wing Bryce Hamilton scored a career-high 42 points.

The Rebels needed every basket, and coach Kevin Kruger knew the Rams weren’t going to let Hamilton go nuclear again.

“People aren’t going to let Bryce beat them as much anymore,” Kruger said. “They’re not going to let him get clean looks.”

In Saturday’s rematch at the Thomas & Mack Center, UNLV didn’t need Hamilton to score in the 40s again. But he had 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in a 72-51 Mountain West victory before 6,153 fans who also watched the jersey retirement ceremony at halftime of former great Robert Smith.

It was the second-lowest point total this season for Colorado State, which was averaging 76.1 before Saturday.

The Rebels (16-11, 8-6 MW) have won five of their past seven games after defeating the Rams (21-4, 11-4).

“I feel like we’re clicking at the right time,” Hamilton said. “I feel like we knew this was going to happen, though, if we stayed the course.”

Saturday was one of UNLV’s most complete games of the season. Just as they did in January, the Rebels shut down Colorado State star David Roddy. The forward rotation of Royce Hamm Jr., David Muoka and Victor Iwaukor held Roddy, the team’s leading scorer, to 11 points on 4-for-14 shooting. UNLV also outrebounded the Rams 45-24.

“My length, my strength, my wingspan, I feel like I’ve got the whole package to guard anyone,” said Muoka, who had four points and four offensive rebounds.

The Rebels’ guards also did their part on defense. After scoring a career-best 35 points against UNLV in January, Rams junior guard Isaiah Stevens was held to 14. Colorado State shot 5-for-22 on 3-pointers, and Kruger praised his perimeter players for their efforts.

A late first-half run gave UNLV a 35-24 halftime lead, and the Rebels took off to start the second half, stretching their lead to 20 in the first three minutes.

Every Rebels player who saw at least 10 minutes scored. Hamm had seven points to go with 12 rebounds, and guard Michael Nuga added 13 points. Iwaukor had two steals and two blocks and finished a thunderous alley-oop after linking up with Hamilton.

Kruger credited his team’s commitment for its improvement.

“They expect to go out and compete and fight,” he said.

UNLV will play at intrastate rival UNR on Tuesday with a chance to sweep the season series for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.