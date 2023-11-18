UNLV rides size, strength to road win over Pepperdine
The UNLV’s men’s basketball team won its first road game of the season Friday, securing an 82-68 victory over Pepperdine at Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California.
Fifth-year senior big man Kalib Boone came off the bench to score a team-high 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting for the Rebels (2-1). Freshman point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. added 17 points and five assists, while fifth-year senior forward Jalen Hill supplied 15 points and seven rebounds.
Pepperdine fell to 3-2.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on X.