57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Basketball

UNLV rides size, strength to road win over Pepperdine

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2023 - 8:59 pm
 
Updated November 17, 2023 - 8:59 pm
UNLV forward Kalib Boone (10) dribbles the ball during a game against Stetson at Thomas & M ...
UNLV forward Kalib Boone (10) dribbles the ball during a game against Stetson at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UNLV’s men’s basketball team won its first road game of the season Friday, securing an 82-68 victory over Pepperdine at Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California.

Fifth-year senior big man Kalib Boone came off the bench to score a team-high 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting for the Rebels (2-1). Freshman point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. added 17 points and five assists, while fifth-year senior forward Jalen Hill supplied 15 points and seven rebounds.

Pepperdine fell to 3-2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on X.

MOST READ
1
‘Unacceptable’: Formula One finishes 2nd practice after track issue
‘Unacceptable’: Formula One finishes 2nd practice after track issue
2
Fans forced to leave F1 practice session; vouchers offered
Fans forced to leave F1 practice session; vouchers offered
3
4 suspects in 17-year-old’s fatal beating appear in adult court
4 suspects in 17-year-old’s fatal beating appear in adult court
4
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit hours apart at Strip casino
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit hours apart at Strip casino
5
F1 Circuit 3D map – LV
F1 Circuit 3D map – LV
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
UNLV adds junior college center for 2024-25 season
UNLV adds junior college center for 2024-25 season
UNLV women’s hoops signs recruits; softball, golf add players
UNLV women’s hoops signs recruits; softball, golf add players
‘Back on track’: UNLV responds to loss, grabs 1st win — PHOTOS
‘Back on track’: UNLV responds to loss, grabs 1st win — PHOTOS
3 things to watch as UNLV begins its basketball season
3 things to watch as UNLV begins its basketball season
UNLV hosts Colorado State with chance to make program history
UNLV hosts Colorado State with chance to make program history
3 takeaways from UNLV’s heartbreaking loss to Fresno State
3 takeaways from UNLV’s heartbreaking loss to Fresno State