UNLV rides size, strength to road win over Pepperdine

UNLV forward Kalib Boone (10) dribbles the ball during a game against Stetson at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UNLV’s men’s basketball team won its first road game of the season Friday, securing an 82-68 victory over Pepperdine at Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California.

Fifth-year senior big man Kalib Boone came off the bench to score a team-high 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting for the Rebels (2-1). Freshman point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. added 17 points and five assists, while fifth-year senior forward Jalen Hill supplied 15 points and seven rebounds.

Pepperdine fell to 3-2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

