UNLV rolls Division III Whittier College with UCLA looming

UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) and guard Marvin Coleman (31) recover an attempted shot by Whittier College Poets center Kyle Price (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Marvin Coleman (31) defends as UNLV Rebels guard Jordan McCabe (5) dribbles around him during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3), forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14), guard Keshon Gilbert (10) and guard Josh Baker (22) celebrate after their team scored against the Whittier College Poets during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) recovers the ball from the Whittier College Poets during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. At left are Whittier College Poets forward Jordan Kanoe (2) and UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13). (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Michael Nuga (1), center, and guard Bryce Hamilton (13), right, defend as Whittier College Poets guard Ahmad Young (5) drives around them during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Josh Baker (22) dribbles around Whittier College Poets forward Jordan Kanoe (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels forward Reece Brown (15) dribbles down the court as Whittier College Poets forward Cameron Stiepock (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Whittier College Poets guard Ahmad Young (5) shoots against UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) shoots against Whittier College Poets center Kyle Price (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Marvin Coleman (31) shoots against Whittier College Poets forward Jordan Kanoe (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Josh Baker (22) defends against Whittier College Poets guard Kunal Bagga (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels center David Muoka (12) shoots against Whittier College Poets center Kyle Price (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Justin Webster (2) shoots against Whittier College Poets center Kyle Price (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Michael Nuga (1) jumps to shoot against the Whittier College Poets during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Trey Hurlburt (24) dribbles around Whittier College Poets forward Tanner Thompson (25) as center Bryden Lovdahl (33) runs up the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Marvin Coleman (31) shoots as Whittier College Poets guard Kunal Bagga (13) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Trey Hurlburt (24) shoots against Whittier College Poets forward Gonzalo Canido (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels center David Muoka (12) intercepts a pass next to Whittier College Poets center Bryden Lovdahl (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) and forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) catch guard Keshon Gilbert (10) in a trust fall as guard Josh Baker (22) and guard Justin Webster (2) laugh after their team scored against the Whittier College Poets during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV basketball coach Kevin Kruger didn’t plan to sit the starting lineup Wednesday night against Whittier College during the first media timeout at Thomas & Mack Center. But its energy and effort warranted a platoon of substitutions with No. 2 UCLA looming this weekend.

“They’ve got to know that their approach wasn’t what we were looking for,” Kruger said. “We’re still going to start the same five Saturday against UCLA.”

But Wednesday night belonged to the bench.

The Rebels coasted to a 101-45 victory over the Division-III Poets and snapped the two-game skid they sustained at the Roman Main Event at T-Mobile Arena. Reserves combined to score 61 points and played 130 of the 200 available minutes. Walk-ons Trey Hurlburt and Cameron Burist played for the first time this season, garnering cheers from their teammates and the smatterings of fans scattered throughout the arena.

Junior two-guard Justin Webster scored a team-high 17 on 7-of-10 shooting. Senior point guard Marvin Coleman added 13 points and junior wing Donovan Williams scored 12.

“That second group went out there and changed everything,” said Kruger, who announced that his wife, Allison, gave birth Monday to their second daughter. “They were active and talking out there. They were excited.”

UNLV’s starters slogged through the first four minutes, resulting in a 9-8 lead and wholesale changes for Kruger and his staff. The second unit played with more defensive tenacity, sparking a 44-8 run that spanned the remainder of the first half and triggered the rout.

The Rebels (4-2) unveiled a couple zone defenses for the first time this season, experimenting with a three-quarter court 2-1-2 and a halfcourt 1-3-1. Kruger said they’ve hardly repped the coverages in practice, but was pleased with how his players communicated on the fly against the Poets (4-1).

“We just wanted to play well as a team. We had two tough losses last weekend,” Coleman said. “So we just wanted to come back … get some rhythm. We’ve got the No. 2 team coming in here this weekend.”

The Bruins return the bulk of a roster that played in the Final Four last season. They endured an 83-63 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

“They’re kind of where we want to be in terms of when people talk about our program,” Kruger said. “We have another opportunity hear to grab some attention.

“It’s two historic West Coast programs and I know we’re looking forward to it.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.