UNLV rolls past Jackson State with late 16-point run, 80-57

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) drives past Jackson State Tigers guard Lemmie Howard (21) in the first half during their NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) celebrates after scoring and getting fouled by Jackson State Tigers guard Venjie Wallis (0) in the first half during their NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dunks over Jackson State Tigers guard Venjie Wallis (0) in the first half during their NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) slashes to the rim past Jackson State Tigers guard Venjie Wallis (0) in the first half during their NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Nick Blair (20) shoots over Jackson State Tigers guard Venjie Wallis (0) in the first half during their NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) shoots over Jackson State Tigers guard Cainan McClelland (10) and Jackson State Tigers guard Venjie Wallis (0) in the first half during their NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) celebrates with UNLV Rebels forward Vitaliy Shibel (22) after hitting a three point shot in the first half during their NCAA basketball game with Jackson State on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) is fouled on the way to the rim by Jackson State Tigers guard Jonas James (3) in the first half during their NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV used a 16-point run late in the second half to pull away and defeat Jackson State 80-57 on Tuesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Amauri Hardy led the Rebels (3-5) with 20 points, and Mbacke Diong had 19 points and 13 rebounds. Tristan Jarrett scored 23 for Jackson State (1-6).

The Rebels turned a five-point lead into a 73-52 advantage with the 16-point run.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

