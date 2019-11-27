UNLV rolls past Jackson State with late 16-point run, 80-57
UNLV used a 16-point run late in the second half to pull away and defeat Jackson State 80-57 on Tuesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Amauri Hardy led the Rebels (3-5) with 20 points, and Mbacke Diong had 19 points and 13 rebounds. Tristan Jarrett scored 23 for Jackson State (1-6).
The Rebels turned a five-point lead into a 73-52 advantage with the 16-point run.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
