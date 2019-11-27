41°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV rolls past Jackson State with late 16-point run, 80-57

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2019 - 9:05 pm
 
Updated November 26, 2019 - 9:08 pm

UNLV used a 16-point run late in the second half to pull away and defeat Jackson State 80-57 on Tuesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Amauri Hardy led the Rebels (3-5) with 20 points, and Mbacke Diong had 19 points and 13 rebounds. Tristan Jarrett scored 23 for Jackson State (1-6).

The Rebels turned a five-point lead into a 73-52 advantage with the 16-point run.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

