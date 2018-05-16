UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels getting BYU transfer

Haley Bodnar Rydalch, a 6-foot-3-inch center from Brigham Young, will transfer to the UNLV women’s basketball team, coach Kathy Olivier announced.

UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Kathy Olivier instructs her team against the San Jose State Spartans in the first period at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Haley Bodnar Rydalch, a 6-foot-3-inch center from Brigham Young, will transfer to the UNLV women’s basketball team, coach Kathy Olivier announced.

Rydalch will be eligible immediately and could play two seasons for the Lady Rebels, pending a waiver from the NCAA.

The 2014 Utah Gatorade Player of the Year began her collegiate career at Purdue before transferring to BYU. She missed all of last season with a knee injury.

We are happy to announce our newest Lady Rebel – Graduate transfer Haley Bodnar Rydalch from BYU – Welcome to Las Vegas Haley!! 🏀👊🔴🔴 https://t.co/tLrwXy350h #unlvwbb pic.twitter.com/S7u6XCe68M — UNLV Lady Rebels (@UNLVLadyRebels) May 15, 2018

UNLV BASEBALL

Trevor Horn and Nick Rodriguez were named the Mountain West’s pitcher and player of the week, respectively, after they helped the Rebels to a series win over UNR.

Horn pitched 6 1/3 innings in Saturday’s 8-1 victory over the Wolf Pack. The right-hander allowed one unearned run on five hits with two strikeouts.

Rodriguez hit two home runs and went 7-for-14 overall in the series against UNR.