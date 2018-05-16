UNLV Basketball

UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels getting BYU transfer

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2018 - 7:33 pm
 

Haley Bodnar Rydalch, a 6-foot-3-inch center from Brigham Young, will transfer to the UNLV women’s basketball team, coach Kathy Olivier announced.

Rydalch will be eligible immediately and could play two seasons for the Lady Rebels, pending a waiver from the NCAA.

The 2014 Utah Gatorade Player of the Year began her collegiate career at Purdue before transferring to BYU. She missed all of last season with a knee injury.

UNLV BASEBALL

Trevor Horn and Nick Rodriguez were named the Mountain West’s pitcher and player of the week, respectively, after they helped the Rebels to a series win over UNR.

Horn pitched 6 1/3 innings in Saturday’s 8-1 victory over the Wolf Pack. The right-hander allowed one unearned run on five hits with two strikeouts.

Rodriguez hit two home runs and went 7-for-14 overall in the series against UNR.

ad-high_impact_4
More in UNLV Basketball
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
UNLV Basketball Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like