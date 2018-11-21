UNLV routs Pacific 96-70

UNLV was never challenged in Friday’s 96-70 victory over Pacific at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Rebels took control in the first half with a 17-1 run.

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies during the second half of a basketball game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Some of the technical aspects didn’t go so well — Pia Zadora flubbed the lyrics to the national anthem, and the scoreboard froze less than a minute into Friday’s game.

But what actually mattered, the play on the Thomas & Mack Center court, was nearly picture perfect.

UNLV played its most complete game of the young season, using two big runs in the first half and never letting up in routing Pacific 96-70.

The Rebels (3-1) used runs of 11-0 and 17-1 to burst out to a 49-32 halftime lead over the Tigers (3-2). They followed those in the second half with a 12-2 run for a 70-42 lead to erase whatever, if any, remnants of doubt remained.

UNLV made 62.1 percent of its shots, and made 11 of 27 3-pointers.

Five Rebels scored in double figures, led by Kris Clyburn’s 17 points. Mbacke Diong scored 16 points on 7-of-7 shooting, Amauri Hardy and Shakur Juiston each had 13, and Noah Robotham dropped in 11.

After opening the season with a 61-50 loss to Loyola Marymount, the Rebels now have won three games in a row by double figures, and this one was easily the biggest rout.

They next face Southern Utah at 7 p.m. Friday at the Mack, a team off to a 3-0 start under former Rebels interim coach Todd Simon. Ex-Rebel Dwayne Morgan averages 13.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Thunderbirds.

This is a developing story. Check later for updates.

