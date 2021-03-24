UNLV saving money with Kevin Kruger’s contract

T.J. Otzelberger, made more than $300,000 more than Kruger is set to make during his first year on the job.

Kevin Kruger is introduced Monday as the new men's basketball coach at UNLV. Photo by UNLV athletics department.

UNLV basketball coach Kevin Kruger’s annual salary of $770,000 is more than $400,000 less than T.J. Otzelberger was making and makes him the fifth-highest paid coach in the Mountain West.

Otzelberger, who left UNLV last week to coach at Iowa State, was the second-highest paid basketball coach in the conference last season, earning $1.2 million. San Diego State’s Brian Dutcher is the highest paid, earning $1.3 million annually after signing a contract extension in September to remain with the Aztecs through the 2025-26 season.

UNR’s Steve Alford made $500,000 during his first two years on the job, but that’s set to increase to $1.15 million in 2021-22, making him the second-highest paid.

Utah State’s Craig Smith is the third-highest paid, having signed a deal worth an average of $837,500 per year that runs through the end of the 2025-26 season. New Mexico’s new coach, Richard Pitino, is the fourth-highest paid, having signed a six-year deal worth roughly $829,000 annually.

A person in the athetic department said Kruger’s lack of head coaching experienced factored into determining his salary. Otzelberger had three years of head coaching experience prior to his tenure at UNLV and had guided South Dakota State to two NCAA Tournament appearances during his three years on the job. Kruger has only been an assistant.

San Jose State’s Jean Prioleau was the lowest paid coach in the league last season, earning $278,196. The Spartans parted ways with Prioleau earlier this month after a 5-16 campaign that included two losses to UNLV.

