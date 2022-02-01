UNLV senior Bryce Hamilton named national player of the week

After his explosive 42-point performance against Colorado State, UNLV senior Bryce Hamilton became the first Rebel since 2014 to win Oscar Robertson Player of the Week award.

UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton, center, drives to the basket between Colorado State forward Jalen Lake, left, and guard John Tonje during an NCAA college basketball game at Moby Arena, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Fort Collins, Colo. (Jon Austria/The Coloradoan via AP)

The awards keep rolling in for UNLV senior Bryce Hamilton.

On Tuesday, just a day after he was named Mountain West player of the week for the third time in his career, Hamilton was selected as the U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s Oscar Robertson Player of the Week. The senior wing is the first UNLV player honored with the award since 2014.

In two games during the past week, Hamilton averaged 32.5 points on 52.6 percent shooting from the floor. He also went 11 for 22 from three-point range, while adding 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

However, his performance in UNLV’s 88-74 upset against Colorado State on Friday truly earned him the recognition. Hamilton exploded for 42 points and went 7-for-13 from beyond the arc. It’s the first 40-point game from a Rebel player since Trevor Diggs scored 49 in 2001 and the ninth-highest single-game scoring output in UNLV history. Hamilton also set a career high.

Earlier in the week, against San Diego State, he scored 23 points in an 80-55 loss Jan. 24.

As the Mountain West Player of the Week, Hamilton was added to the list of eligible players for the Oscar Robertson Player of the Week and was chosen by a representative of the USBWA board of directors. He is the first UNLV player to win the award since Christian Wood in 2014.

